2018 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Soccer Team

First Team
Sergio Aguayo, Las Vegas
The sophomore had 25 goals and eight assists and propelled the Wildcats to their first Class 4A state championship since 2009.
Angel Arreola, Sunrise Mountain
The senior had 35 goals and 22 assists and helped the Miners reach the Class 3A state semifinals. He was the Sunrise League Player of the Year.
George Balcazar, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior had 24 goals and 10 assists and was the Mountain Region Player of the Year.
Leonardo Barajas, Carson
The junior had five shutouts for the Senators and was named the Class 4A Sierra League Goalkeeper of the Year.
Juan Beltran-Diaz, Clark
The senior had 32 goals and 15 assists for the Chargers and was a first-team All-Desert League selection.
Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman
The junior helped the Gaels record 12 shutouts and was named the Class 4A Desert Region Defensive Player of the Year.
Max Cantor, Galena
The senior was the Class 4A Northern Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Alfredo Diaz, Coronado
The senior had 38 goals and 17 assists and helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state championship game. He was the Desert Region Player of the Year.
Juan Estrada, Western
The senior led Southern Nevada with 47 goals and added 16 assists while helping the Warriors win the Class 3A state championship.
Yobani Garcia-Benitez, Tech
The junior had 10 shutouts and was named the Class 4A Desert Region Goalkeeper of the Year.
Jesus Medina-Alvarez, Galena
The senior was the Class 4A Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year and helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Alejandro Plazola, Eldorado
The junior anchored one of the stingiest defenses in Southern Nevada and helped the Sundevils record eight shutouts to reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Daniel Rangel, Las Vegas
The sophomore had 16 goals and a team-high 24 assists and helped the Wildcats claim the Class 4A state championship.
Jaime Rodriguez, Wooster
The senior was the Sierra League Midfield Player of the Year for the Colts, who finished 6-2-2 in league play.
Joel Sanchez, Desert Pines
The senior had 30 goals and 12 assists for the Jaguars. He was the Class 4A Mountain Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Tyler Verdi, Reed
The senior helped the Raiders secure five shutouts and was named the Class 4A High Desert League Defensive Player of the Year.
Second Team
Hunter Ehlers, Reed
The junior recorded six shutouts for the Raiders and was named the Class 4A High Desert Region Goalkeeper of the Year.
Antonio Gomez, Palo Verde
The junior anchored the Panthers’ defense and was named Mountain Region Defensive Player of the Year.
Michael Gonzalez, Damonte Ranch
The goalkeeper recorded three shutouts for the Mustangs.
Omar Mora, Carson
The sophomore was a top scoring option for the Senators and earned first-team All-Sierra League honors.
Philip Obradovic, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior helped anchor a Spartans defense that recorded eight shutouts and allowed an average of 0.8 goals.
Zak Roberts, Bishop Manogue
The junior defender was an first-team All-Sierra League pick for the Miners.
Josue Ruiz, Coronado
The junior led Southern Nevada goalkeepers with 11½ shutouts and helped the Cougars reached the Class 4A state championship game.
Jesus Ruiz Alvarez, Galena
The sophomore was an first-team All-Sierra League forward and helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Jose Antonio Torres, Carson
The junior was a first-team All-Sierra League defender and helped the Senators record four shutouts.
Tyson Tesfamariam, Durango
The senior had a team-high 25 goals and 11 assists and helped the Trailblazers reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Tre Towers, Cimarron-Memorial
The junior helped anchor a Spartans defense that recorded eight shutouts and allowed an average of 0.8 goals.
Miguel Villalobos, Wooster
The senior helped anchor a Colts defense that recorded six shutouts and was a first-team All-Sierra League defender.
Michael Vogel, Palo Verde
The senior had 21 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers and was a first-team All-Mountain Region pick.
Coach of the Year
Rafa Mitjans, Las Vegas
Mitjans guided the Wildcats to their first Class 4A state championship since 2009, and their 20 wins were the most in at least the last decade.
Honorable Mention
Jorge Avalos, Rancho
Jahmeyel Blackman, McQueen
Jonas Bryant, Bonanza
Jose Chavez, Pahrump Valley
Bum Cho, Spring Valley
Ian Dalton, Shadow Ridge
Marcus Delgado, Durango
Brian Gomez Soto, Hug
Fernando Gomez, Las Vegas
Roberto Gonzalez, Eldorado
Armando Gutierrez, Centennial
Carlos Gutierrez Rodriguez, Hug
Wilmer Hernandez, Spanish Springs
Jonzo Jimenez-Vasquez, Sunrise Mountain
Ethan Kovach, Desert Oasis
Andrew Macias, North Valleys
Bryan Macias, Chaparral
Hayden Madsen, Bishop Gorman
Edwin Maldonado, Spanish Springs
Cris Mata, Canyon Springs
Arthur Medina, Arbor View
Alex Mejia, Tech
Samuel Milenge, Valley
Brian Morales, North Valleys
Eduardo Perez, Sierra Vista
Hayden Prasad, Liberty
Brock Rideout, Coronado
Ivan Rodriguez, Liberty
Gustavo Sanchez, Western
Tanner Stevenson, Palo Verde
Jesus Ubario-Ochoa, Mojave
Jimi Villasenor, Cimarron-Memorial
Alex White, Coronado
Jarren Wong, Green Valley
