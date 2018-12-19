2018 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Soccer Team

Here is the Nevada Preps 2018 all-state boys soccer team

First Team

Sergio Aguayo, Las Vegas

The sophomore had 25 goals and eight assists and propelled the Wildcats to their first Class 4A state championship since 2009.

Angel Arreola, Sunrise Mountain

The senior had 35 goals and 22 assists and helped the Miners reach the Class 3A state semifinals. He was the Sunrise League Player of the Year.

George Balcazar, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior had 24 goals and 10 assists and was the Mountain Region Player of the Year.

Leonardo Barajas, Carson

The junior had five shutouts for the Senators and was named the Class 4A Sierra League Goalkeeper of the Year.

Juan Beltran-Diaz, Clark

The senior had 32 goals and 15 assists for the Chargers and was a first-team All-Desert League selection.

Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman

The junior helped the Gaels record 12 shutouts and was named the Class 4A Desert Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Max Cantor, Galena

The senior was the Class 4A Northern Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Alfredo Diaz, Coronado

The senior had 38 goals and 17 assists and helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state championship game. He was the Desert Region Player of the Year.

Juan Estrada, Western

The senior led Southern Nevada with 47 goals and added 16 assists while helping the Warriors win the Class 3A state championship.

Yobani Garcia-Benitez, Tech

The junior had 10 shutouts and was named the Class 4A Desert Region Goalkeeper of the Year.

Jesus Medina-Alvarez, Galena

The senior was the Class 4A Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year and helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Alejandro Plazola, Eldorado

The junior anchored one of the stingiest defenses in Southern Nevada and helped the Sundevils record eight shutouts to reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Daniel Rangel, Las Vegas

The sophomore had 16 goals and a team-high 24 assists and helped the Wildcats claim the Class 4A state championship.

Jaime Rodriguez, Wooster

The senior was the Sierra League Midfield Player of the Year for the Colts, who finished 6-2-2 in league play.

Joel Sanchez, Desert Pines

The senior had 30 goals and 12 assists for the Jaguars. He was the Class 4A Mountain Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Tyler Verdi, Reed

The senior helped the Raiders secure five shutouts and was named the Class 4A High Desert League Defensive Player of the Year.

Second Team

Hunter Ehlers, Reed

The junior recorded six shutouts for the Raiders and was named the Class 4A High Desert Region Goalkeeper of the Year.

Antonio Gomez, Palo Verde

The junior anchored the Panthers’ defense and was named Mountain Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Michael Gonzalez, Damonte Ranch

The goalkeeper recorded three shutouts for the Mustangs.

Omar Mora, Carson

The sophomore was a top scoring option for the Senators and earned first-team All-Sierra League honors.

Philip Obradovic, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior helped anchor a Spartans defense that recorded eight shutouts and allowed an average of 0.8 goals.

Zak Roberts, Bishop Manogue

The junior defender was an first-team All-Sierra League pick for the Miners.

Josue Ruiz, Coronado

The junior led Southern Nevada goalkeepers with 11½ shutouts and helped the Cougars reached the Class 4A state championship game.

Jesus Ruiz Alvarez, Galena

The sophomore was an first-team All-Sierra League forward and helped the Grizzlies reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Jose Antonio Torres, Carson

The junior was a first-team All-Sierra League defender and helped the Senators record four shutouts.

Tyson Tesfamariam, Durango

The senior had a team-high 25 goals and 11 assists and helped the Trailblazers reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Tre Towers, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior helped anchor a Spartans defense that recorded eight shutouts and allowed an average of 0.8 goals.

Miguel Villalobos, Wooster

The senior helped anchor a Colts defense that recorded six shutouts and was a first-team All-Sierra League defender.

Michael Vogel, Palo Verde

The senior had 21 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers and was a first-team All-Mountain Region pick.

Coach of the Year

Rafa Mitjans, Las Vegas

Mitjans guided the Wildcats to their first Class 4A state championship since 2009, and their 20 wins were the most in at least the last decade.

Honorable Mention

Jorge Avalos, Rancho

Jahmeyel Blackman, McQueen

Jonas Bryant, Bonanza

Jose Chavez, Pahrump Valley

Bum Cho, Spring Valley

Ian Dalton, Shadow Ridge

Marcus Delgado, Durango

Brian Gomez Soto, Hug

Fernando Gomez, Las Vegas

Roberto Gonzalez, Eldorado

Armando Gutierrez, Centennial

Carlos Gutierrez Rodriguez, Hug

Wilmer Hernandez, Spanish Springs

Jonzo Jimenez-Vasquez, Sunrise Mountain

Ethan Kovach, Desert Oasis

Andrew Macias, North Valleys

Bryan Macias, Chaparral

Hayden Madsen, Bishop Gorman

Edwin Maldonado, Spanish Springs

Cris Mata, Canyon Springs

Arthur Medina, Arbor View

Alex Mejia, Tech

Samuel Milenge, Valley

Brian Morales, North Valleys

Eduardo Perez, Sierra Vista

Hayden Prasad, Liberty

Brock Rideout, Coronado

Ivan Rodriguez, Liberty

Gustavo Sanchez, Western

Tanner Stevenson, Palo Verde

Jesus Ubario-Ochoa, Mojave

Jimi Villasenor, Cimarron-Memorial

Alex White, Coronado

Jarren Wong, Green Valley

