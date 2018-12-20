2018 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Soccer Team

Here is the Nevada Preps All-State Girls Soccer Team for 2018.

First Team

Marcella Brooks, Centennial

The senior was the Mountain Region Offensive Player of the Year. She had 28 goals and nine assists and was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Alysa Caso, Coronado

The senior scored 19 goals and added 11 assists. She made the All-Southern Nevada team for the Desert Region runners-up.

Mackenzie Corkill, McQueen

The senior was the High Desert League Defensive Player of the Year.

Ashtyn Fink, Bishop Gorman

The senior forward had 33 goals and 15 assists and was the Desert League Offensive Player of the Year. She was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Isabella Flocchini, Galena

The sophomore had 37 goals and 20 assists and was the Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year. She led the Grizzlies to the state final.

Giana Gourley, Bishop Gorman

The senior forward had 31 goals and 11 assists. She made the All-Southern Nevada team, helping the Gaels to an undefeated season and second straight Class 4A state title.

Carlee Giammona, Palo Verde

The senior midfielder scored 18 goals and was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Kaitlyn Kowalchuk, Coronado

The senior sweeper was the Desert League Player of the Year. She had nine goals and five assists. She was an All-Southern Nevada honoree.

Gabriella Lancaster, Legacy

The senior led the area with 36 goals and added 11 assists and made the All-Southern Nevada team.

Lauren Muff, Galena

The junior was the Sierra League Defensive Player of the Year. She had 13 goals and 12 assists for the state runners-up.

Ava Seelenfreund, Truckee

The senior had 33 goals and 13 assists in leading the Wolverines to the Class 3A state championship.

Maggie Shuirman, Faith Lutheran

The senior was the Mountain Region Player of the Year. She had 18 goals and eight assists and made the All-Southern Nevada team.

Taylore Simmons, Shadow Ridge

The senior forward had 11 goals and seven assists. She was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Jordan Smith, Douglas

The senior was the Sierra League Goalkeeper of the Year, leading the Tigers to the Class 4A state tournament. Douglas posted 14 shutouts.

Hannah Thomas, Faith Lutheran

The senior was the Mountain Region Defensive Player of the Year. She also had five goals and an assist and made the All-Southern Nevada team.

Second Team

Jasmine Alvarez, Damonte Ranch

The junior forward made the All-Sierra League first team.

Quincy Bonds, Centennial

The junior had 17 goals and six assists and was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista

The freshman forward had 23 goals and six assists in earning All-Southern Nevada honors.

Geraldi Gomez, Western

The senior midfielder had 16 goals and 12 assists. She was the Class 3A Sunset League Player of the Year.

Alyssa Grundy, Spanish Springs

The sophomore was the High Desert League Offensive Player of the Year. She had 16 goals and four assists.

Camryn Lummus, Galena

The junior forward was a first-team All-Sierra League pick. She had 20 goals and 21 assists.

Kendra McAninch, McQueen

The senior was the High Desert League Midfield Player of the Year.

Amber Mallas, Arbor View

The freshman forward had 16 goals and nine assists and was picked for the All-Southern Nevada team.

Taylor O’Neill, Green Valley

The senior was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team. She had seven goals and three assists.

Hannah Prins, Damonte Ranch

The senior was the Sierra League Midfield Player of the Year.

Madison Sonerholm, Faith Lutheran

The senior led the Crusaders with 19 goals and had 11 assists. She was picked for the All-Southern Nevada team.

Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman

The junior had 21 goals and 21 assists and earned All-Southern Nevada honors.

Marlo Towle, Reno

The junior defender was a first-team All-High Desert League selection.

Aqui Williams, Foothill

The senior was the Desert League Defensive Player of the Year. She scored four goals and was picked for the All-Southern Nevada team.

Mya Wilson, Arbor View

The sophomore defender made the All-Southern Nevada team. She had a goal and four assists.

Coach of the Year

Doug Borgel, Bishop Gorman

The 10th-year coach led the Gaels to an undefeated season and their second consecutive Class 4A state title. Gorman finished 27-0-1 and ranked No. 7 in the nation by USA Today.

Honorable Mention

Caro Acosta, Western

Makenna Arboreen, Boulder City

Cynthia Barrientos, Eldorado

Camden Berry, Bishop Gorman

Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran

Molly Coverley, Douglas

Giovana De Loia, South Tahoe

Chloe Dody, Tech

Mia Edwards, Liberty

Veronica Eslava, Las Vegas

Anai Garcia, Pahrump Valley

Samantha Gato, Desert Oasis

Ava Gotchy, Galena

Gillian Grant, Reed

Kevyn Hillegas, Bishop Gorman

Kelsey Hogan, South Tahoe

Peyton Kosman, Galena

Kristyn Lommason, Silverado

Gianna Mestas, Tech

Lucy Moore, Palo Verde

Alexa Moss, Douglas

Haylee Nerio, Cimarron-Memorial

Darby Parise, Basic

Devyn Parsons, Green Valley

Taylor Puckett, Sierra Vista

Alley Shaner, Virgin Valley

Mary Snelgrove, Galena

Madison Stenslie, Faith Lutheran

Shea Sundali, Galena

Hailey Thomas, Green Valley

Alexis Trinidad, Sunrise Mountain

Ashley Vasquez, Bonanza

Abna White, Whittell

