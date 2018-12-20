2018 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Soccer Team

First Team
Marcella Brooks, Centennial
The senior was the Mountain Region Offensive Player of the Year. She had 28 goals and nine assists and was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.
Alysa Caso, Coronado
The senior scored 19 goals and added 11 assists. She made the All-Southern Nevada team for the Desert Region runners-up.
Mackenzie Corkill, McQueen
The senior was the High Desert League Defensive Player of the Year.
Ashtyn Fink, Bishop Gorman
The senior forward had 33 goals and 15 assists and was the Desert League Offensive Player of the Year. She was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.
Isabella Flocchini, Galena
The sophomore had 37 goals and 20 assists and was the Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year. She led the Grizzlies to the state final.
Giana Gourley, Bishop Gorman
The senior forward had 31 goals and 11 assists. She made the All-Southern Nevada team, helping the Gaels to an undefeated season and second straight Class 4A state title.
Carlee Giammona, Palo Verde
The senior midfielder scored 18 goals and was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.
Kaitlyn Kowalchuk, Coronado
The senior sweeper was the Desert League Player of the Year. She had nine goals and five assists. She was an All-Southern Nevada honoree.
Gabriella Lancaster, Legacy
The senior led the area with 36 goals and added 11 assists and made the All-Southern Nevada team.
Lauren Muff, Galena
The junior was the Sierra League Defensive Player of the Year. She had 13 goals and 12 assists for the state runners-up.
Ava Seelenfreund, Truckee
The senior had 33 goals and 13 assists in leading the Wolverines to the Class 3A state championship.
Maggie Shuirman, Faith Lutheran
The senior was the Mountain Region Player of the Year. She had 18 goals and eight assists and made the All-Southern Nevada team.
Taylore Simmons, Shadow Ridge
The senior forward had 11 goals and seven assists. She was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.
Jordan Smith, Douglas
The senior was the Sierra League Goalkeeper of the Year, leading the Tigers to the Class 4A state tournament. Douglas posted 14 shutouts.
Hannah Thomas, Faith Lutheran
The senior was the Mountain Region Defensive Player of the Year. She also had five goals and an assist and made the All-Southern Nevada team.
Second Team
Jasmine Alvarez, Damonte Ranch
The junior forward made the All-Sierra League first team.
Quincy Bonds, Centennial
The junior had 17 goals and six assists and was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team.
Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista
The freshman forward had 23 goals and six assists in earning All-Southern Nevada honors.
Geraldi Gomez, Western
The senior midfielder had 16 goals and 12 assists. She was the Class 3A Sunset League Player of the Year.
Alyssa Grundy, Spanish Springs
The sophomore was the High Desert League Offensive Player of the Year. She had 16 goals and four assists.
Camryn Lummus, Galena
The junior forward was a first-team All-Sierra League pick. She had 20 goals and 21 assists.
Kendra McAninch, McQueen
The senior was the High Desert League Midfield Player of the Year.
Amber Mallas, Arbor View
The freshman forward had 16 goals and nine assists and was picked for the All-Southern Nevada team.
Taylor O’Neill, Green Valley
The senior was selected to the All-Southern Nevada team. She had seven goals and three assists.
Hannah Prins, Damonte Ranch
The senior was the Sierra League Midfield Player of the Year.
Madison Sonerholm, Faith Lutheran
The senior led the Crusaders with 19 goals and had 11 assists. She was picked for the All-Southern Nevada team.
Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman
The junior had 21 goals and 21 assists and earned All-Southern Nevada honors.
Marlo Towle, Reno
The junior defender was a first-team All-High Desert League selection.
Aqui Williams, Foothill
The senior was the Desert League Defensive Player of the Year. She scored four goals and was picked for the All-Southern Nevada team.
Mya Wilson, Arbor View
The sophomore defender made the All-Southern Nevada team. She had a goal and four assists.
Coach of the Year
Doug Borgel, Bishop Gorman
The 10th-year coach led the Gaels to an undefeated season and their second consecutive Class 4A state title. Gorman finished 27-0-1 and ranked No. 7 in the nation by USA Today.
Honorable Mention
Caro Acosta, Western
Makenna Arboreen, Boulder City
Cynthia Barrientos, Eldorado
Camden Berry, Bishop Gorman
Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran
Molly Coverley, Douglas
Giovana De Loia, South Tahoe
Chloe Dody, Tech
Mia Edwards, Liberty
Veronica Eslava, Las Vegas
Anai Garcia, Pahrump Valley
Samantha Gato, Desert Oasis
Ava Gotchy, Galena
Gillian Grant, Reed
Kevyn Hillegas, Bishop Gorman
Kelsey Hogan, South Tahoe
Peyton Kosman, Galena
Kristyn Lommason, Silverado
Gianna Mestas, Tech
Lucy Moore, Palo Verde
Alexa Moss, Douglas
Haylee Nerio, Cimarron-Memorial
Darby Parise, Basic
Devyn Parsons, Green Valley
Taylor Puckett, Sierra Vista
Alley Shaner, Virgin Valley
Mary Snelgrove, Galena
Madison Stenslie, Faith Lutheran
Shea Sundali, Galena
Hailey Thomas, Green Valley
Alexis Trinidad, Sunrise Mountain
Ashley Vasquez, Bonanza
Abna White, Whittell
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.