Lights FC/Soccer

3 games to watch for in the 2nd round of the World Cup — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2018 - 2:58 pm
 

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz breaks down the first round of the World Cup and looks ahead to the second round of the group stage.

Check out the video above.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Lights FC/Soccer
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Lights FC/Soccer Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like