3 Lights FC matches to be shown on ESPN platform

The Lights’ road game at OKC Energy FC on July 11 will be shown on ESPNews, while their home games against San Antonio FC on April 27 and against Phoenix Rising FC on Oct. 10 will be streamed on ESPN3.

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Marco Cesar Jaime Jr. (6) goes for the ball against Reno 1868 FC during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Three Lights FC matches will be available on the ESPN platform as part of the United Soccer League Game of the Week schedule announced Tuesday.

The team’s game at OKC Energy FC on July 11 will be shown on ESPNews, while its home games against San Antonio FC on April 27 and against Phoenix Rising FC on Oct. 10 will be streamed on ESPN3.

The Lights’ three appearances on the game of the week schedule are tied for the fourth-most in the USL. San Antonio FC, FC Cincinnati and Phoenix each will appear four times.

The schedule is part of the USL’s broader agreement with ESPN, announced Friday, that carries through the 2018 and 2019 seasons. As part of the deal, all of the league’s regular-season games will appear on ESPN+, a streaming service that launches Thursday and will also carry Major League Soccer, English Football League and UEFA Nationals League games.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $4.99 a month.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.