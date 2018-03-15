A look at the Lights FC’s season-opening roster

The Lights will bring 23 players into their first inaugural season, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fresno FC.

The Lights unveiled its inaugural roster Wednesday and will bring 23 players into the United Soccer League regular season, which begins Saturday at 7 p.m at Fresno FC. The team includes two goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders and four forwards, with six of those players being locals.

Here is a look at the Lights’ first roster, broken down by position.

Goalkeepers

Ricardo Ferrino (#1)

*Age: 26

*Hometown: Torreon, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Probably the most aggressive goalkeeper in USL history.

Angel Alvarez (#22)

*Age: 20

*Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

*Previous Club/Team: Laramie County Community College

*Notable: Played at Rancho.

Defenders

Zak Drake (#2)

*Age: 26

*Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

*Previous Club/Team: FC Maia (Portugal)

*Notable: Has also played in Germany, Australia and Brazil.

Joel Huiqui (#3)

*Age: 35

*Hometown: Los Mochis, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Potros UAEM (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Has made 14 appearances for the Mexican national team.

Jorge Guillen-Torres (#5)

*Age: 23

*Hometown: San Diego, California

*Previous Club/Team: N/A

*Notable: Has trained with the Argentinian and Mexican national teams.

Marco Cesar Jaime Jr. (#6)

*Age: 23

*Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

*Previous Club/Team: Deportivo Toluca FC (Mexico’s 1st division)

*Notable: Moved to Mexico when he was 6-years-old. Watches the news to learn English.

Juan Herrera-Perla (#13)

*Age: 23

*Hometown: San Miguel, El Salvador

*Previous Club/Team: N/A

*Notable: Played in FC Dallas’ youth academy.

Marcelo Alatorre (#16)

*Age: 33

*Hometown: Guadalajara, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico 2nd division)

*Notable: Wore the captain’s armband during the preseason. Watches reality TV to learn English.

Christian Torres (#23)

*Age: 21

*Hometown: Tulancingo de Bravo, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Dorados de Sinaloa (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Despite his youth he’s already played in Mexico’s first and second divisions.

Miguel Angel Garduno (#33)

*Age: 26

*Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Sports braces. Scored during the preseason.

Midfielders

Carlos Alvarez (#7)

*Age: 27

*Hometown: Los Angeles, California

*Previous Club/Team: Orange County SC (USL)

*Notable: Was drafted into Major League Soccer by Lights technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola.

Juan Jose Calderon (#10)

*Age: 27

*Hometown: Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Led the Lights with three goals during the preseason.

Freddy Adu (#11)

*Age: 28

*Hometown: Potomac, Maryland

*Previous Club/Team: Tampa Bay Rowdies (NASL)

*Notable: Former U.S. soccer prodigy turned journeyman.

Alex Mendoza (#14)

*Age: 27

*Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

*Previous Club/Team: Harrisburg Heat (Major Arena Soccer League)

*Notable: Has been on first-division teams in the U.S. and Mexico.

Sebastian Hernandez (#20)

*Age: 24

*Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

*Previous Club/Team: Las Vegas Mobsters

*Notable: Played at Bonanza and UNLV.

Matt Thomas (#21)

*Age: 22

*Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

*Previous Club/Team: Rocky Mountain College

*Notable: Trained at Real Salt Lake’s Academy in Arizona and played at Palo Verde.

Adolfo Guzman (#24)

*Age: 21

*Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

*Previous Club/Team: William Jessup University

*Notable: Played at Tech.

Julian Portugal (#26)

*Age: 25

*Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

*Previous Club/Team: Tulsa Roughnecks (USL)

*Notable: Played at Palo Verde and UNLV.

Daigo Kobayashi (#44)

*Age: 35

*Hometown: Fuji, Japan

*Previous Club/Team: New England Revolution (MLS)

*Notable: Lives in Las Vegas during the offseason.

Forwards

Isaac Diaz (#8)

*Age: 25

*Hometown: Guadalajara, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Mineros de Zacatecas (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Nicknamed “Pajaro” (The Bird).

Sammy Ochoa (#9)

*Age: 31

*Hometown: Morelia, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Sacramento Republic (USL)

*Notable: Scored eight goals in 25 appearances last season.

Juan Carlos Garcia (#17)

*Age: 33

*Hometown: Puebla, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico’s 2nd division)

*Notable: Nicknamed “Kabe.”

Anuar Kanan (#18)

*Age: 22

*Hometown: Puebla, Mexico

*Previous Club/Team: Young Harris College

*Notable: Scored during the preseason.

