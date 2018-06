Lionel Messi’s goal drought at the World Cup continued on Day 8 after Croatia thrashed Argentina 3-0 to advance from the group.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Croatia's Luka Modric, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero holds his head after Croatia's Ante Rebic, background right, scored the opening goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina's Lionel Messi, foreground, looks down as he walks on the pitch after the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the pitch at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

An Argentina fan comforts a friend at the end of a televised broadcast of the Croatia vs Argentina World Cup soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Argentina lost 3-0 to Croatia. (AP Photo Jorge Saenz)

Argentina fans react in disbelief at the end of a televised broadcast of the Croatia vs. Argentina World Cup soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Argentina lost 3-0 to Croatia. (AP Photo Jorge Saenz)

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with teammates at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Modric scored once in Croatia's 3-0 victory. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Croatia's Dejan Lovren, left, goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, top, and Domagoj Vida celebrate at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, right, is shown a yellow card by Uzbekistan's referee Ravshan Irmatov during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Croatia players celebrate their side's 3-0 victory at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Fans of Argentina lean against the security glass after their side's 0-3 lost against Croatia during the group D match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Croatia's Ante Rebic (180 celebrates scoring the opening goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Argentina's Lionel Messi reaches for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Peru's Pablo Guerrero, right, is challenged by France's Benjamin Pavard during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Russian soccer fans celebrate in the Nikolskaya street near Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

France also goes through after beating Peru 1-0 and eliminating the South Americans, the fourth team to be going home after this round. Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score for France at a World Cup at 19 years and 183 days.

Denmark and Australia drew 1-1 in the early match, leaving both teams to fight for the second spot in Group C.