Batshuayi’s Belgium goal celebration at World Cup goes very wrong

The Borussia Dortmund striker scooped up the ball after Adnan Januzaj scored Thursday and kicked it hard — probably aiming for the net. Instead, it hit the post and rebounded onto his face.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi reacts during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Belgium players celebrate after Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scoring their side's opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

KALININGRAD, Russia — Michy Batshuayi’s celebration after Belgium’s goal at the World Cup has drawn plenty of laughs online.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scooped up the ball after Adnan Januzaj scored Thursday and kicked it hard — probably aiming for the net. Instead, it hit the post and rebounded onto his face.

He did not appear to be injured, though his pride may have been hurt.

Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new 🤕💥⚽️ … 😂😂😂 #KarmaIsAB pic.twitter.com/cgbEW8RX4p — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

The second-half celebration in Belgium’s 1-0 win over England has become one of the highlights on the Internet. Video clips of the incident were shared widely.