‘Cash’ bobblehead giveaway highlights Lights FC’s Saturday match

Las Vegas Lights' Raul Mendiola (40) reaches for the ball against the Portland Timbers at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Las Vegas Lights lost 2-1. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Game Day

Who: Lights FC vs OKC Energy FC.

What: United Soccer League match.

Where: Cashman Field.

When: 8 p.m.

TV: MyLVTV (regional channel), streaming on ESPN Plus.

Lights outlook: They are coming off a 5-3 loss to Orange County SC on Wednesday at Cashman Field. This is the team’s penultimate home game. The Lights (7-16-7) are 15th in the Western Conference standings and have been eliminated from the playoffs. However, with four matches left they can move up as much as two spots in the final standings. Raul Mendiola leads is the team leader in goals with nine in 19 matches. He has two goals and an assist in the past two matches.

OKC Energy outlook: Like the Lights, the Energy (11-14-6) is eliminated from the playoffs, 10 points out of the final spot with with three matches remaining. They are in 10th place in the Western Conference, 11 points ahead of the Lights. The team has been off since Sunday, when it tied at Sacramento Republic 0-0. Their leading scorers are Christian Volesky, who has 10 goals in 28 appearances, and Hugh Alexander Dixon, who has 10 goals in 31 matches.

The promotion: The Lights host the first Bobblehead Night in club history. The first 5,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of mascot “Cash the Soccer Rocker.” Gates open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $15 and are available at LightsFC.com/September.

