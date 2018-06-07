Lights FC/Soccer

Coronado’s John Lynam earns Player of the Year honors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2018 - 5:49 pm
 

Coronado senior John Lynam was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Nevada Boys Soccer Player of the Year, the company announced Wednesday. It is the second year in a row he won the award.

Lynam led the Cougars to their first championship with both goals in a 2-1 victory. He led Southern Nevada with 55 goals and added 17 assists.

Lynam was named to the All-State first team, and was the Southeast League Offensive Player of the Year. He is committed to UNLV.

Lynam finished his career with 109 goals, third-most in Nevada history and second-most in Class 4A history. His 51 career assists are the most in 4A, and third in Nevada history. His 55 goals in 2017 were the third-most in Nevada history, and second in 4A.

He is the first back-to-back winner of the award since Liberty’s Danny Musovski in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

