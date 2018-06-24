Lights FC/Soccer

Drama builds as World Cup heads to 3rd round

By Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2018 - 4:13 pm
 

Review-Journal soccer reporter Ben Gotz previews key matches in the third round of the World Cup.

Check out the video above.

