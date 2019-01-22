Ex-US goalkeeper Tim Howard says 2019 MLS season will be his last

Colorado Rapids and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard says this season will be his last in Major League Soccer.

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Costa Rica players celebrate a goal by Marco Urena against U.S. goalie Tim Howard (1) as U.S. defender Geoff Cameron, right, is slow to get up during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. Costa Rica won 2-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard applauds as time runs out in the team's World Cup soccer qualifying match against Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. The United States won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Howard made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after the Rapids players reported to training camp.

“I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning,” he wrote.

Over the course of his 21-year professional career, the 39-year-old spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. In addition to the Rapids, Howard also played with the MetroStars in MLS.

Howard made 121 appearances with the national team, starting for the United States at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and again in Brazil in 2014.