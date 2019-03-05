Fans to receive free tickets if Las Vegas Lights lose home opener

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer for Vegas before the start of their game with Saint Louis FC on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook is ready to put his money where his mouth is.

Lashbrook announced on Monday that he guarantees the Lights will defeat Austin Bold FC in the 2019 United Soccer League opening match on Saturday, or else all fans in attendance will get free tickets.

“I am putting my money where my mouth is,” Lashbrook said in a press release. “That’s how confident I am that season two is going to be great. We’re taking this action today to make sure our fans know our level of confidence, too. We are not the same Lights FC from the 2018 season.”

In the event that Saturday’s game is a loss or draw for the Lights, every fan in attendance will receive a free voucher upon leaving Cashman Field to the team’s next home game on March 30. That game is the Lights’ “Salute to Golden Knights Night,” and players will be wearing commemorative Knights inspired jerseys.

The Lights have been undefeated in preseason play, with seven wins and a draw.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field. Tickets for the game start at $15 and can be purchased online at LightsFC.com/SingleTix and at every La Bonita Supermarket in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We plan on big things this season,” Lashbrook said. “Come join us as we start the ride to become 2019 USL Cup Champions!”

