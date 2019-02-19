MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Lights FC/Soccer

FIFA fines Porto $50K for violating transfer rules

The Associated Press
February 19, 2019 - 9:22 am
 

ZURICH — FIFA has fined Portuguese league leader Porto 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) for allowing an unnamed third party to influence the club’s transfers.

The governing body says its disciplinary committee determined that the entity was able to “influence on the club’s independence” by entering into contracts.

FIFA did not immediately respond to questions about the identity of the third party cited in a statement on Tuesday.

Porto was also found to have failed to provide correct data in FIFA’s Transfer Matching System.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Lights FC/Soccer Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing