Former US soccer great Eric Wynalda named Lights FC Head Coach

Eric Wynalda attends the LAFEST LA Film and Entertainment Soccer Tournament, on Sunday, March 24, 2013 in Carson, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for THR/AP Images)

Miami Fusion coach Ivo Wortmann, left, and U.S. National Team star forward Eric Wynalda show Wynalda's new Fusion jersey during a press conference in Miami, Thursday June 3, 1999. The Miami Fusion completed a trade with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars that brought Wynalda, Brazilian Welton, and Colombian Arley Palacios to the Fusion. In return, the Fusion will send its pending MLS allocation to the MetroStars. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

United States players, from left: midfielder John Harkes (6); midfielder Thomas Dooley (5); and foreward Eric Wynalda (11) celebrate Wynalda's goal during the first half of their game against Mexico sunday, June 18, 1995 at RFK stadium in Washington. The United States dominated a near full-strength Mexico 4-0, it's second upset over a top-20 ranked team in eight days. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

United States national team forward Eric Wynalda, right, reacts after he scored against Switzerland in a World Cup soccer championship Group A first-round match at the Pontiac, Mich., Silverdome on Saturday, June 18, 1994. Teammate Marcelo Balboa joins in the celebration. The United States and Switzerland tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

One of the most decorated players in U.S. soccer history has been named Technical Director and Head Coach of Las Vegas Lights FC.

Eric Wynalda, who played in three World Cups and until 2008 was the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s all-time career goal scorer, was appointed to the position Wednesday. Wynalda, 49, replaces the father-son tandem of Jose Luis Sanchez Sola and Isidro Sanchez, who guided Lights FC to a 8-7-19 record in the team’s inaugural United Soccer League season.

“I got a blue-eyed, blonde-haired, California surfer dude,” Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook said in making the announcement. “All-American, speaks Spanish, loves Vegas and wants to prove the world wrong. It just seems like it fits. I’m excited.”

Noted for his work as a TV soccer analyst, Wynalda has limited head coaching experience but was one of the finalists for the position of U.S. Soccer president awarded to Carlos Cordeiro in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

