Former US soccer great Eric Wynalda named Lights FC Head Coach

One of the most decorated players in U.S. soccer history has been named Technical Director and Head Coach of Las Vegas Lights FC.
Eric Wynalda, who played in three World Cups and until 2008 was the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s all-time career goal scorer, was appointed to the position Wednesday. Wynalda, 49, replaces the father-son tandem of Jose Luis Sanchez Sola and Isidro Sanchez, who guided Lights FC to a 8-7-19 record in the team’s inaugural United Soccer League season.
“I got a blue-eyed, blonde-haired, California surfer dude,” Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook said in making the announcement. “All-American, speaks Spanish, loves Vegas and wants to prove the world wrong. It just seems like it fits. I’m excited.”
Noted for his work as a TV soccer analyst, Wynalda has limited head coaching experience but was one of the finalists for the position of U.S. Soccer president awarded to Carlos Cordeiro in February.
