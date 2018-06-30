Here are the Mexico World Cup watch parties around Las Vegas

The Mexican national team will take on Brazil Monday at 7 a.m. with hopes of advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Viva Mexico.

It's the seventh straight World Cup appearance in which Mexico has advanced to the Round of 16.

Las Vegans across the valley have celebrated Mexico’s World Cup success at watch parties complete with waving flags of red, white and green, sombreros, and of course, tequila.

Here’s where to watch Mexico-Brazil across the Las Vegas valley:

Boulder Station

The Railhead inside Boulder Station will hold a watch party open to all ages, though drink specials are also available for the 21+ crew. Doors open at 6 a.m. Monday.

Club 2100

This bar in downtown Las Vegas is offering free entry to watch the Mexico-Brazil match. There will be a live band and specials on buckets of beer. Doors will open at 6 a.m. Monday.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be showing the Mexico-Brazil match on a 72-inch video wall. The En Seltan food truck will be on site as well as a full bar, complete with Mexican micheladas. All ages are welcome to this free event when doors open at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Plaza

Lights FC players will host breakfast with Mexico fans at Brightside Breakfast & Burgers inside the Plaza. Brightside will open at 7 a.m. as the Mexico-Brazil match begins.

Texas Station

South Padre inside Texas Station will be offering drink specials for the match when doors open at 6 a.m. Monday. This party is open to all ages.