KCLV Channel 2 to show Lights FC match vs. Montreal Impact

The United Soccer League club will play Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Los jugadores presumen la nueva camiseta de Las Vegas Lights FC en el campus de Zappos Downtown en Las Vegas Boulevard el miércoles 7 de febrero de 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

El entrenador de fútbol de Las Vegas Lights FC, José Luis Sánchez Sola, hace una aparición durante la presentación de las nuevas camisetas en el Zappos Downtown en Las Vegas Boulevard el miércoles 7 de febrero de 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

El propietario del equipo de fútbol de Las Vegas Lights FC, Brett Lashbrook, da la mano a Loren Becker, Gerente de Zappos Experience y Community Team, durante el evento de revelación de camisetas en el campus de Zappos Downtown en Las Vegas Boulevard el miércoles 7 de febrero de 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Lights FC’s first exhibition game will be on local television.

The United Soccer League club announced Thursday that KCLV Channel 2 will air Saturday’s 8 p.m. match with Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact live and stream it online at KCLV.TV/Live.

The channel is the government access station for Las Vegas.

The team also said the free Downtown Loop Shuttle will add a stop at Cashman Field from 5 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for the game.

Tickets for the game are available at LightsFC.com/tickets.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.