KCLV Channel 2 to show Lights FC match vs. Montreal Impact

The Lights FC’s first exhibition game will be on local television.
The United Soccer League club announced Thursday that KCLV Channel 2 will air Saturday’s 8 p.m. match with Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact live and stream it online at KCLV.TV/Live.
The channel is the government access station for Las Vegas.
The team also said the free Downtown Loop Shuttle will add a stop at Cashman Field from 5 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for the game.
Tickets for the game are available at LightsFC.com/tickets.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.