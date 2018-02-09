Lights FC/Soccer

KCLV Channel 2 to show Lights FC match vs. Montreal Impact

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2018 - 5:07 pm
 

The Lights FC’s first exhibition game will be on local television.

The United Soccer League club announced Thursday that KCLV Channel 2 will air Saturday’s 8 p.m. match with Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact live and stream it online at KCLV.TV/Live.

The channel is the government access station for Las Vegas.

The team also said the free Downtown Loop Shuttle will add a stop at Cashman Field from 5 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for the game.

Tickets for the game are available at LightsFC.com/tickets.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Lights FC/Soccer Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like