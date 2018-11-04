Kirsten Kircher helps Gorman top Coronado on PKs in Desert final

In a soccer shootout, the pressure usually sits squarely on the shoulders of the goalkeeper.
Bishop Gorman’s Kirsten Kircher found a way to quickly put that stress on Coronado’s shooters.
Kircher saved the first two penalty kicks of the shootout, and the Gaels prevailed 4-2 in the shootout in the Class 4A Desert Region championship game Saturday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex. The game was tied 2-2 after regulation and two overtime periods.
“Honestly, I just went into the PKs and I was just like, ‘save the first two and it’s over right there,’” Kircher said. “It was just amazing for me to get my hand on it.”
Coronado’s Kaitlyn Kowalchuk stepped up to take the first attempt, and hit a low shot toward the right corner. But Kircher dove to her left and made the save. After the Gaels (24-0-1) converted their first attempt, Kircher made a leaping save of a shot by Haley Meusy that appeared to be headed to the upper left corner.
“The first one was a great save. The second one might be the best PK save I’ve ever seen,” Gorman coach Doug Borgel said. “Pretty solid. It gave us confidence, and the rest of the girls stepped up and hit great shots.”
Coronado (19-1-3) nearly won the game in regulation, as the Cougars led 2-1 with less than two minutes to play. That’s when Ashtyn Fink settled a ball on the right wing, turned and hit a long shot that drifted over the head of Coronado goalkeeper Taylor Book and inside the far post to tie the game.
Bishop Gorman (24-0-1) will face Faith Lutheran (20-2) at 6 p.m. Monday at Rancho for the Southern Nevada Championship.
Faith Lutheran wins Mountain title
On a free kick from midfield, Faith Lutheran’s Hannah Thomas booted the ball all the way to the net, where it bounced off the Palo Verde keeper and right to the foot of Madison Sonerholm, who chipped in the winner with three minutes remaining in regulation and give the Crusaders a 2-1 victory in the Mountain Region.
“The keeper dropped it and I followed it back in,” Sonerholm said. “You just can’t give up on any play, and since it was like the last two minutes, I really wanted a goal and just finish the goal.”
Palo Verde (13-5-3) outshot Faith Lutheran 18-8, but only scored on Carlee Giamonna’s penalty kick in the 29th minute. Amelia McManus scored in the 47th minute to even the game.
“I thought Palo played really well today and I thought we were little bit off of what we wanted to do,” Faith Lutheran coach Steve Morrill said. “Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and it bounced our way at the end.”
Pahrump beats Western in 3A
Makayla Gent scored on an assist from Hailie Souza to lead Pahrump Valley to a 1-0 victory over Western in the Class 3A Southern region title game
Hannah McElheny recorded the shutout for Pahrump (15-4-2)
Western fell to 14-5.
