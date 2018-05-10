Las Vegan says it ‘doesn’t get better’ than signing with Lights

Bishop Gorman graduate and goalkeeper Thomas Olsen signed with the Lights FC on Friday after spending a week on trial with the team.

Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen warms up before the team's game against Tulsa Roughnecks FC on May 5 at Cashman Field. (L.E. Baskow/Lights FC)

Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen warms up during training. (L.E. Baskow/Lights FC)

Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen. (L.E. Baskow/Lights FC)

A text started Thomas Olsen’s journey to the Lights FC.

The Bishop Gorman graduate received a message from Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster when the Lights were formed, and an idea sprang into the Las Vegas native’s head: If I play my cards right, I could be a part of that.

Olsen’s idea came to life almost a year later when the goalkeeper was signed by the team Friday after a weeklong trial. The Lights didn’t waste any time with him, either, as he was in uniform for their 1-1 draw with Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday with regular backup goalkeeper Angel Alvarez nursing a minor elbow injury.

“You’re at home, playing soccer and all your friends and family can watch you play?” Olsen said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Olsen, 23, started chasing a pro soccer career this winter after earning All-West Coast Conference second-team honors as a senior for the University of San Diego. The Lights were his fourth trial in two months after spending time with Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids, New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers, so he was excited to learn that he would be staying in the same spot for a while.

“It’s good to settle down and focus on yourself every day. Get consistent training instead of going somewhere for two weeks and leaving,” Olsen said. “Especially for goalkeepers, it’s good to get into a rhythm.”

Now Olsen will try to stay on the 18-man game-day roster after one game as the Lights’ backup. His first match day was a unique one, because while his parents, girlfriend and cousin came to watch him, he saw other familiar faces in the stands.

“I was there, and I saw 20 different people that I didn’t necessarily invite, I just knew from around town,” Olsen said. “It’s just good. People know you and you’re a familiar face. I think it helps the team. It just helps camaraderie in the city.”

Suspensions/injuries

Midfielder Matt Thomas and defender Joel Huiqui will miss Friday’s game at the Colorado Springs Switchbacks because of a red card and yellow card accumulation, respectively.

Huiqui, the Lights’ captain, is one of five players who have appeared in the team’s first seven games, along with goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino, defender Miguel Garduno, midfielder Carlos Alvarez and forward Samuel Ochoa.

“Huiqui, Garduno, Alvarez, Ferrino, Samuel, if they are playing good, they will continue playing until their body and performance says no more,” coach Isidro Sanchez said.

Lights midfielder Juan Jose Calderon (knee) worked off to the side at training Wednesday, and forward Juan Carlos Garcia (knee) did not participate. Forward Isaac Diaz was not present at practice.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.