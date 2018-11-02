Las Vegas High advances to Mountain Region boys soccer final

Daniel Rangel had a goal and an assist off a free kick, and added another goal to help the Wildcats beat Palo Verde 3-1 in the Mountain Region semifinals.

Las Vegas' Daniel Rangel (8) kicks the ball past Palo Verde's Luke McGee to score a goal during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Nathan Zamora (16) celebrates his goal against Palo Verde during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Nathan Zamora, not pictured, heads the ball past Palo Verde's Yahir Diaz (0) to score a goal during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Nathan Zamora (16) heads the ball past Palo Verde defenders to score a goal during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Rigo Carrasco (11) kicks the ball past Palo Verde's Anthony Kaskie (10) during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Rigo Carrasco (11) battles for the ball against Palo Verde's Tanner Stevenson (6) during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Nathan Zamora (16) controls the ball against Palo Verde during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Daniel Rangel, left, scores a goal against Palo Verde during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Fernando Gomez (10) moves the ball against Palo Verde's Antonio Gomez during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas players celebrate their win over Palo Verde in the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Michael Vogel helps get a shot past Las Vegas' Rudy Gomez (1) to score a goal during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde players celebrate a goal against Las Vegas during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Michael Vogel moves the ball past Las Vegas' Rigo Carrasco (11) during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Tyler Olenak (13) looks to kick the ball past Las Vegas' Luis Hernandez (7) during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Nathan Zamora, right, celebrates his goal against Palo Verde during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas players celebrate their win over Palo Verde in the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas' Nathan Zamora (16) celebrates his goal against Palo Verde during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas High boys soccer coach Rafa Mitjans didn’t feel much anxiety during his team’s two free kicks that led to goals Thursday. Mitjans had a good idea what would happen when Daniel Rangel lined up on the ball at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

“When something happens, we give Danny the ball because he’s the best one to have,” Mitjans said.

Rangel had a goal and an assist off a free kick and added another goal to help the Wildcats beat Palo Verde 3-1 in the Mountain Region semifinals.

Las Vegas (16-1-1) will play Eldorado (11-6-3) at noon Saturday at Bettye Wilson for the region title. Las Vegas won the regular season meeting, 4-2 on Oct. 10.

Rangel’s first free kick came just outside the box to the keeper’s left in the 26th minute. He saw the wall line up to his left, and knew what he was going to do.

“I see the goalie in the center of the goal, so that’s already a mistake from him, and I saw the whole left side open,” Rangel said. “So I took a chance and I shot it there.”

Rangel scored, but Palo Verde (17-4-3) scored its only goal in the 38th minute — a redirect from Michael Vogel on a Cole Lawrence cross — to tie the game at the half.

Four minutes into the half, Rangel struck again. He popped the ball up to Nathan Zamora, who was there to head it in, giving Las Vegas the lead. In the 61st minute, Rangel added some insurance when he just stayed onside and outran the defender to make it 3-1.

Palo Verde held a national ranking at times this year, and it was the second time Las Vegas beat the Panthers; the first time a 5-4 road win on Oct. 16.

Rangel said beating a team a good as Palo Verde twice made the win extra sweet and that he can’t wait for the team’s first region title game since 2009.

“I’m emotional,” Rangel said. “I feel incredibly happy with the team. We worked, I’m telling you, our butts off during the summer. It feels good actually becoming something, becoming a name.”

More preps: Follow online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.