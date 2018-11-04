Las Vegas High beats Eldorado to claim Mountain Region title

Sergio Aguayo and Drew Bowden scored goals for Las Vegas, and Rodolfo Gomez made five saves as the Wildcats topped Eldorado 2-0 to win their first region title since 2009.

The bad news for Las Vegas High’s boys soccer team was that it had only two shots on goal during Saturday’s Mountain Region title game at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

The good news is they both went in.

Sergio Aguayo and Drew Bowden scored goals for Las Vegas, and Rodolfo Gomez made five saves as the Wildcats topped Eldorado 2-0 to win their first region title since 2009.

Though only two shots were on target, Las Vegas (17-1-1) still held a 12-11 advantage over Eldorado (11-7-3) in total shots. Las Vegas had a bigger advantage in the first half, where the Wildcats outshot Eldorado 8-2.

“We talk about it a lot, if you take a shot off target, nothing is going to happen,” Las Vegas coach Rafa Mitjans said. “I think we fixed it by the end of the game.”

It took until the 67th minute for the Wildcats to score, but they did so in style. Aguayo picked up the ball to the left of Eldorado’s goalkeeper, danced around a defender, and his shot tipped off the keeper before dribbling into the net.

“I bumped it up a little bit too much and he brought it to the right and I just took it away from him,” Aguayo said. “I just cut the defender and then shot and it eventually went in.”

Two minutes later, Las Vegas struck again. Daniel Rangel booted a corner kick to the far side off the box, where Nathan Zamora was there for the header and Bowden was there for the tip-in and the 2-0 lead.

Las Vegas will plays Coronado (19-2-1) in the Southern Nevada Championship at 4 p.m. Monday at Rancho. Both Las Vegas and Eldorado advance to state.

Class 4A Desert Region

Alfredo Diaz scored two second-half goals as Coronado defeated Durango 3-0 for the Desert Region title.

“He’s huge, he’s clutch,” Coronado coach Dustin Barton said of Diaz. “He’s my man. He’s a great kid. He always comes up big.”

The game was scoreless until the 48th minute, when Lincoln Aquino’s shot deflected off the Durango goalkeeper and Diaz knocked home the rebound from point-blank range for a 1-0 lead.

“I saw that the keeper left it on the ground, and I was like this is a great opportunity to come through,” Diaz said. “I came in and finished.”

Diaz added a goal on an assist from Andrew Siciliano in the 61st minute to give the Cougars (19-2-1) some breathing room, and Aquino put a 30-yard free kick into the upper right corner in the 78th minute for the final margin.

Cougars goalkeeper Josue Ruiz made five saves to preserve the shutout. He had a pair of key saves, deflecting a shot off the post in the first half, then making a save with his foot in the 73rd minute to preserve the shutout.

Durango (15-6-5) also advances to state.

Class 3A Southern Region

Western built a 3-0 halftime lead, then held on for a 3-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain in the Class 3A Southern Region title game.

Juan Estrada had two goals and an assist, and Andy Rodriguez added a goal and an assist for the Warriors (18-3-3).

Sunrise Mountain’s Angel Arreola had a goal and an assist, and Jonzo Jimenez-Vasquez scored a goal fro the Miners (18-2-1), who will join Western at state.

