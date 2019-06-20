98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC/Soccer

Las Vegas Lights coach Eric Wynalda likes US in World Cup

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2019 - 5:59 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2019 - 6:25 pm

It was 25 years ago Tuesday that Eric Wynalda, then a member of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, scored on a free kick to give the Americans a 1-1 tie with Switzerland in the 1994 World Cup at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

The goal was the first for the U.S. team in World Cup play since 1950.

Wynalda, a three-time World Cup team member and now coach of the Lights FC, still closely follows the men’s and women’s international competition. He’ll have a rooting interest Thursday when the U.S. women (2-0-0) conclude group play against Sweden (2-0-0) at noon in Le Havre, France.

“I’ve always watched the Women’s World Cup,” Wynalda said. “I have daughters, so it’s kind of mandated in my family that we congregate in front of the TV, especially when the U.S. is playing.”

Wynalda’s favorite player is U.S. forward Tobin Heath. He also likes Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle.

“She (Heath) is just incredibly talented, she’s a wonderful person and I just really enjoy watching her play,” Wynalda said.

The coach predicted that the team will make the July 7 final. “They have a very good chance to win it again,” he said.

Some of Wynalda’s players also had their thoughts on the women’s team:

Thomas Olsen

Goalkeeper, Las Vegas

Favorite player: Carli Lloyd, U.S.

Prediction: “They’re (USA) the best. So it’s pretty much if they don’t win, it’s a failure for them.”

Dejan Jakovic

Defender, Toronto

Favorite player: Christine Sinclair, Canada

Prediction: “I see them (USA) in the finals. I know they’re going for the gold. I know Canada is good, France and Brazil. I would love for Canada to win it all, but definitely say the U.S. is favored.”

Mobi Fehr

Midfielder, New York

Favorite player: Mallory Pugh, U.S.

Prediction: “I think they (U.S. women) are going to win the whole thing.”

Victor Rojas

Midfielder, Guarenas, Venezuela

Favorite player: Alex Morgan, U.S.

Prediction: “I hope the U.S. wins the whole thing. I support them. Venezuela is not there, so I like the USA.”

Pablo Cruz

Midfielder, Pasadena, California

Favorite player: Morgan

Prediction: “I say the final (USA). I hope they do (win it).”

Junior Sandoval

Midfielder, Quimistan, Honduras

Favorite player: Lloyd, Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, U.S.

Prediction: “I’m putting my money on the U.S. It’s going to be big for the country, and then they can keep fighting for equality.”

Sammy Ochoa

Forward, Morelia, Mexico

Favorite player: Morgan

Prediction: “Champions (U.S.). I feel the World Cup is more competitive this year, but I feel like they’re going to take it.”

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Feb.22, 2014, file photo, UEFA President Michel Platini arrives at a press conference in N ...
Former soccer chief detained as part of 2022 World Cup investigation
By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press

Former UEFA president Michel Platini was questioned by police Tuesday after being arrested in a corruption probe of the vote that gave the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial official said.

United States' Carli Lloyd , center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, ...
Carli Lloyd sends big message with tiny golf clap
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Carli Lloyd had just scored on an 18-yard volley. After leaping, pumping a fist and hugging a teammate, she raised both hands chin high and made four tiny pitter-patter claps.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Lights FC stuns New Mexico United, stays unbeaten at home
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Lights FC bolted to a three-goal lead and buried New Mexico United 5-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday before an announced crowd of 7,882 at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda has a few words for a player on the bench during th ...
Las Vegas Lights FC looks to break out of scoring slump
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

The USL team will try to end the drought without suspended leading scorer Irvin Raul Parra when it hosts Western Conference leader New Mexico United on Saturday.

United States' scorer Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates their side's 3rd goal with Megan Rapinoe ...
US women catch heat for World Cup goal celebrations
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

The U.S. women’s national team set a World Cup record for goals and margin of victory, but there were questions about sportsmanship following celebrations in a 13-0 rout.