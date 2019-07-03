Las Vegas Lights coach Eric Wynalda suspended vs LA Galaxy II

On the 25th anniversary anniversary of the 1994 World Cup team, Wynalda will be out of the match for “irresponsible behavior”

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) looks back and listens to head coach Eric Wynalda going into halftime during their game versus the Orange County SC at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

United States national team forward Eric Wynalda, right, reacts after he scored against Switzerland in a World Cup soccer championship Group A first-round match at the Pontiac, Mich., Silverdome on Saturday, June 18, 1994. Teammate Marcelo Balboa joins in the celebration. The United States and Switzerland tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda will not coach Thursday’s match against the LA Galaxy II, instead serving a one-game suspension by the United Soccer League for his actions during the June 29 match.

The Lights lost the game 1-0 to OKC Engery FC, conceding a goal in the 89th minute and snapping their undefeated home record.

Wynalda says he was ejected late in the contest in which he crossed the technical area after being given a warning and called it “irresponsible behavior.” He was upset over a couple of early yellow card fouls that were called by referees.

Assistant coach Auggie Rodriguez will serve as coach when the Lights (6-7-4) host Galaxy II (5-6-7) at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field. Wynalda’s former teammate Nelson Vargas will assist.

Wynald, whose club is tied with the Galaxy for 10th in the USL’s Western Conference, said the ejection came after he questioned a many calls.

“When I tried to get my point across I did step over the line, technical area,” he said. “I’d been warned and I didn’t even realize I did it.

“Unfortunately, it was bad judgment on my end. I take responsibility for it and I’m going to be suspended for the next game. That’s just standard procedure.”

Strikers Frank Lopez and Kai Koreniuk lead the LA attack with five and four goals, respectively, this season. Goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg has three shutouts but allowed multiple goals in nine of the last 11 matches.

The Lights have added midfielder Vinnie Vermeer pending approval. Vermeer, a Netherlands native, is on loan from Nashville SC and is scheduled to be with the Lights for the rest of the season.

Defender Javan Torre and forward Jose Villarreal are both questionable with a lower body injury.

The Lights will sport denim jerseys to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United States men’s team in the 1994 World Cup. Fans will be given 3-D glasses to enhance the fireworks after the match.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com