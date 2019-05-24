Las Vegas Lights debuts paws to soccer pitch promotion

Embarking on their newest promotion at Cashman Field, the Lights FC will unveil “Paws on the Pitch Night” on May 25, welcoming all dogs.

Midfielder Jonathan Levin accompanies his pair of Alaskan malamute huskies. Levin says "they're my everything." (Courtesy Las Vegas Lights FC)

Blast the confetti. Erupt the blue and yellow smoke bombs. Dogs score a goal?

The Lights FC will be embarking on their newest promotion at Cashman Field Saturday night, unveiling a Paws on the Pitch Night.

Fans are requested to bring their canine friends to the game, where they’ll be entitled to a special pet entrance as well as access to water and relief stations.

It’s just another one of the creative promotions that the Lights (4-5-2) have used to make their, uh, mark in Las Vegas as they face the Tulsa Roughnecks FC (4-3-4) at 7:30 p.m.

“We don’t do normal promotions,” Lights FC owner/CEO Brett Lashbrook said in an email this week. “We’re continuing to find ways to make sure that we are … for Las Vegas, by Las Vegas, of Las Vegas.”

“We have a huge, open, and beautiful grass field, so let’s find a way to get pets down on it. Let’s have a way to involve the players, let’s do it in a unique and fun manner.”

This is the same franchise that has given Las Vegas such promotions as:

— Lucha Libre night where Mexican wrestling masks were given to fans.

— UFC night, which included mixed martial arts fighters in the parking lot.

— And the Helicopter Drop Night last September when a helicopter dropped $5,000 to fans on the field.

Thomas Olsen, Lights goalkeeper and Bishop Gorman graduate, remembered his past experiences with Lights’ promotions. While on loan to Sacramento during the rain of cash he said he was bombarded with calls from friends and family wanting in on the jackpot.

And he recalls the night of free Lucha libre masks as “exciting and celebratory.”

As for Saturday night, dog lovers abound on the team as midfielder Jonathan Levin owns a pair of Alaskan Malamutes, while Olsen has an English cream retriever and a Labrador pitbull mix.

Olsen asked if he can keep them nearby the while he manned his station during the game.

For Lashbrook, that’s another testament to the success of the team’s promotions.

“Everyone in Las Vegas should feel welcome at any game we host at Cashman Field,” Lashbrook said. “As we saw other teams have success with involving fans and their pets, we thought ‘if we’re going to do this, let’s electrify it!’

“This Saturday is just another example of how the Las Vegas Lights are continuing to seek out unique ways to engage with our fans, whether that’s with a helicopter cash drop, giving out luchador outfits or allowing fans and players to enjoy the game with their pets.”

Contact Jonathan Eskin at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.