Las Vegas Lights debuts pitchside pool party promotion
Llamas and humans in a kiddie pool, pitchside, only in Vegas.
The Lights FC again have dipped into their bag of promotion tricks, but this one is much cooler for fans.
The Lights are to set launch a Pitchside Pool Party at Cashman Field on Saturday night, featuring multiple five-foot diameter “swimming pools,” otherwise known as kiddie pools, which include bench stools, beach towels and even pool inflatables — Llamas get to chill, too.
Lights officials said Cashman will become the first professional sports venue to incorporate the kiddie pools during match play.
“I don’t know too much about it,” goalkeeper Thomas Olsen said, “but I do know that I want to be in there.”
Each pool rental costs $50 and allows up to five individuals. Tickets are separate. Reservations can be made at LightsFC.com/PoolParty
Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com
■ Who: Lights FC (4-6-3) vs. Orange County SC (4-3-6)
■ What: United Soccer League regular-season match
■ When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
■ Where: Cashman Field
■ TV: KVCW-12; streaming: ESPN Plus
■ Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460)
■ Tickets: Starting at $10 at LightsFC.com/Tix or at La Bonita Supermarkets for $9
“Summer of Soccer”
■ Saturday, June 8 – Orange County SC
■ Saturday, June 15 – New Mexico United
■ Saturday, June 29 – Oklahoma City Energy FC
■ Thursday, July 4 — Los Angeles Galaxy II
■ Saturday, July 27 – Rio Grande Valley FC
■ Saturday, Aug. 24 – Portland Timbers 2