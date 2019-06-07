Las Vegas Lights debuts pitchside pool party promotion

Llamas and humans in a kiddie pool, pitchside, only in Vegas.

Hype man Bojo and DJ Ocho promotes the Pitchside Pool Party, highlighting the "Summer of Soccer" initiatives. (Harry Ruiz, Las Vegas Lights FC)

The Lights FC again have dipped into their bag of promotion tricks, but this one is much cooler for fans.

The Lights are to set launch a Pitchside Pool Party at Cashman Field on Saturday night, featuring multiple five-foot diameter “swimming pools,” otherwise known as kiddie pools, which include bench stools, beach towels and even pool inflatables — Llamas get to chill, too.

Lights officials said Cashman will become the first professional sports venue to incorporate the kiddie pools during match play.

“I don’t know too much about it,” goalkeeper Thomas Olsen said, “but I do know that I want to be in there.”

Each pool rental costs $50 and allows up to five individuals. Tickets are separate. Reservations can be made at LightsFC.com/PoolParty

