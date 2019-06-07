93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC/Soccer

Las Vegas Lights debuts pitchside pool party promotion

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 10:14 am
 

The Lights FC again have dipped into their bag of promotion tricks, but this one is much cooler for fans.

The Lights are to set launch a Pitchside Pool Party at Cashman Field on Saturday night, featuring multiple five-foot diameter “swimming pools,” otherwise known as kiddie pools, which include bench stools, beach towels and even pool inflatables — Llamas get to chill, too.

Lights officials said Cashman will become the first professional sports venue to incorporate the kiddie pools during match play.

“I don’t know too much about it,” goalkeeper Thomas Olsen said, “but I do know that I want to be in there.”

Each pool rental costs $50 and allows up to five individuals. Tickets are separate. Reservations can be made at LightsFC.com/PoolParty

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after the U.S. ...
Equality will be the theme of this Women’s World Cup
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

The U.S. national team, ranked No. 1 globally, will try to defend its title in soccer’s premier tournament, which kicks off Friday in Paris.

Las Vegas Lights FC (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lights blanked at Reno, remain winless on road
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Corey Hertzog and Brian Brown each had a goal and an assist to lead host Reno 1868 FC past Lights FC 4-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.