Las Vegas Lights defender Dejan Jakovic recalled to LAFC

The backline will be a source of contention as the MLS veteran heads back to his home team

Los Angeles FC's Dejan Jakovic, back, leaps to kick the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps' Brek Shea during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, April 13, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Lights FC were notified Wednesday that starting defender Dejan Jakovic would be returning to his MLS team, Los Angeles FC.

Jakovic, a former Canadian National Team captain, was on loan since June 7 because of lack of playing time with his MLS club. Nicknamed “The Cleaner,” Jakovic’s experience and leadership shifted the Lights back line to a formidable five-man attack.

The Lights (6-6-4) notched two crucial wins versus top teams New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC and a draw against Orange County SC during his stay. They moved up five places in the USL Western Conference standings from 14th to ninth place.

Jakovic, 33, played all 90 minutes in the three Lights matches. He recorded 16 clearances, two blocks, and five interceptions. He will arrive in time for Friday’s match against Colorado Rapids FC.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com