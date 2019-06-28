97°F
Las Vegas Lights defender Dejan Jakovic recalled to LAFC

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2019 - 5:32 pm
 

The Lights FC were notified Wednesday that starting defender Dejan Jakovic would be returning to his MLS team, Los Angeles FC.

Jakovic, a former Canadian National Team captain, was on loan since June 7 because of lack of playing time with his MLS club. Nicknamed “The Cleaner,” Jakovic’s experience and leadership shifted the Lights back line to a formidable five-man attack.

The Lights (6-6-4) notched two crucial wins versus top teams New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC and a draw against Orange County SC during his stay. They moved up five places in the USL Western Conference standings from 14th to ninth place.

Jakovic, 33, played all 90 minutes in the three Lights matches. He recorded 16 clearances, two blocks, and five interceptions. He will arrive in time for Friday’s match against Colorado Rapids FC.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

