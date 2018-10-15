Las Vegas Lights FC fire coach Isidro Sanchez

Lights FC CEO and owner Brett Lashbrook announced Sanchez would not return in 2019 after the franchise finished its inaugural season 8-19-7.

Lights FC coach Isidro Sanchez led the team to its first victory since his father left his position as technical director last week in the home finale at Cashman Field.

It will go down as his last win on the bench for the Lights.

Lights owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook informed Sanchez on Sunday morning he would not be retained for 2019.

“I want to sincerely thank Isidro for his total commitment to building our club from scratch,” Lashbrook wrote in a statement. “He has tirelessly committed to our ‘big vision’ on and off the field and has worked in an admirably professional manner throughout the process. I know he has a successful career in his future, but for now, Lights FC needs a change in coaching leadership.”

The Lights earned their first points in more than a month when they played Reno 1868 FC to a draw in Sanchez’s first game, but lost the next three, before beating Western Conference contender Phoenix Rising FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday night.

The Lights finished with a 8-19-7 record. Sanchez handled most of the day-to-day duties throughout the season under his father Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, who was the technical director until he resigned at the news conference following a Sept. 16 loss to Portland Timbers 2.

“Chelis,” as he is known, was suspended for 12 games during his tenure, leaving his son in charge for much of the season.

Sanchez’s duties became more defined after his father’s departure.

A loss to Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday wrapped up the Lights’ disappointing inaugural season.

“Las Vegas Lights FC is incredibly proud of what our club is building,” Lashbrook wrote. “Our inaugural season was filled with countless memories, along with highs and lows. However, to reach our ultimate club goals, I know we must continue to show improvement both on and off the field. Our standards and expectations remain very high and our willingness to be innovative leaders will be unchanged.”

Lashbrook said he hopes to name a successor as soon as possible.

