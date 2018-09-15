Lights FC/Soccer

Las Vegas Lights FC hosts Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday

September 15, 2018 - 3:15 pm
 
Who: Portland Timbers 2 at Lights FC

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cashman Field

Tickets: Tickets from $15 at lasvegaslightsfc.com

TV: myLVTV

About the Lights: The Lights are looking for their first win since Aug. 4. They have lost five of six with one tie. They lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy II in their last game despite dominating play for much of the game.

About the Timbers 2: The Lights beat the Timbers 2 2-1 in Portland in July, but the team is 15-11-3 this season and 4-1 in its last five games. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference standings with 48 points.

Promotion: The Lights will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Mariachi performances before the game and a red, white and green fireworks show afterward.

More Lights: Follow all of our Lights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

