Las Vegas Lights FC hosts Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday

The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team logo during an event to lay the first pieces of turf at Cashman Field to help transition the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Who: Portland Timbers 2 at Lights FC

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cashman Field

Tickets: Tickets from $15 at lasvegaslightsfc.com

TV: myLVTV

About the Lights: The Lights are looking for their first win since Aug. 4. They have lost five of six with one tie. They lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy II in their last game despite dominating play for much of the game.

About the Timbers 2: The Lights beat the Timbers 2 2-1 in Portland in July, but the team is 15-11-3 this season and 4-1 in its last five games. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference standings with 48 points.

Promotion: The Lights will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Mariachi performances before the game and a red, white and green fireworks show afterward.