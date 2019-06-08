Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Bojo is man of many talents

Short for Robert is Bob and short for Joseph is Jo. Mix it together and you have a Bojo, who will be holding the mic again Saturday when the Lights host Orange County FC.

Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackak fires up the fans during their pregame events on the field versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah sends another fan and dog team to navigate an obstacle course during halftime activities in their game versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. It was "Paws on the Pitch" day and fans could bring their dogs for a variety of events. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah navigates a plastic pip used for a dog obstacle course but keeps talking during halftime activities in their game versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. It was "Paws on the Pitch" day and fans could bring their dogs for a variety of events. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda gives a halftime field interview with hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah during their game versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Junior Sandoval (88) and hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah fist bump during player introductions before their game versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda and hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah greet each other during team introductions before their game versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Jonathan Levin (32) and hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah bump in the air during player introductions before their game versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bark-Andre Furry barks for the fans as Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah and Furry's owner Rick Williams hold the pink scarf during their pregame events on the field versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. It was "Paws on the Pitch" day and fans could bring their dogs for a variety of events. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC assistant head coach Auggie Rodriguez greets hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah as head coach Eric Wynalda fires up the fans during their pregame tailgate party versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackak announces team mascot Cash "The Soccer Rocker" during their pregame tailgate party versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah keeps the fans informed on the day's events during their pregame tailgate party versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC hype man Robert "Bojo" Ackah keeps the fans informed on the day's events with DJ Ocho at the ready during their pregame announcements on the field versus the Tulsa Roughnecks at Cashman Field on Saturday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Turning back the clock. One of Bojo's favorite goalkeeper is three-time MLS All-Star, Tim Howard. Photo courtesy: Bojo

Bojo earned a league honorable mention as goalkeeper his senior year. Photo courtesy: Bojo

Bojo says, "It's not about me anymore. I'm doing all this for her (his daughter), my wife, and my family." Photo courtesy: Bojo

As busy as Bojo is, he is a family man and finds time to spend with his wife and daughter. Photo courtesy: Bojo

Lights FC on-field announcer Bojo is more than a hype man.

“I’m an entertainer,” said Bojo Ackah, who roams the Lights’ sidelines at every home game like a circus ringmaster.

His stage name dates to birth: Bojo is short for his full first name, Robert Joseph. Short for Robert is Bob and short for Joseph is Jo.

Mix it together and you have a Bojo, who will be holding the mic again Saturday night when the Lights host Orange County FC at Cashman Field.

Ackah, who was born in Toronto and raised in Southern California, received his entertainer name from his parents, whose mother is Jamaican and father is Ghanaian. Pairing the two, Ackah said he’s “Jamafrican.”

Along with jazzing up the crowd, Ackah is a jack of all trades — or at least an announcer of all events. He also works NBA Summer League, UNLV basketball and UNLV football games.

Ackah rose to the No. 1-rated emcee with his afternoon drive-time show on KXQQ-FM (100.5), a Las Vegas Valley radio station jamming throwbacks of rhythm and blues and rap music.

“I could have given up plenty of times,” said Ackah, who worked part time at KLUC-FM (98.5) for almost 10 years and had several odd jobs. “In a nutshell, it was I never gave up, I kept on grinding, and I knew it would pay off. I knew this was what I was meant to do.”

Rebel ride

Soccer is not new to Ackah. He earned an athletic scholarship to UNLV and starred as goalkeeper from 1997 to 2000. In his senior year, he was team captain and named all-conference honorable mention.

“I had a really good time at UNLV,” Bojo said. “It was right when the city was just definitely started growing. It was the start of all the clubs.”

After leaving UNLV, Ackah turned his attention to entertainment. He worked an apprentice graveyard shift for a street team and eventually landed a part-time gig.

“After putting in all the hours, hard work and dedication as a part-time air talent on 98.5 KLUC, the first thing I told Bojo when he moved to his full-time position on Q100.5 was … now the real work begins,” said J.B. King, operations manager/program director for the station.

“Bojo has risen to the occasion, becoming one of the top-rated afternoon drive-time personalities in Las Vegas.”

Hype it up

Ackh, in his second year with the Lights, knows coach Eric Wynalda well. The two went to the same California high school (Westlake) at different times.

“His parents owned a soccer shop,” Ackah said. “I would always buy my goalie gloves from them, and my dad knew his dad.”

Ackah is a family man now, with a wife and 2-year-old daughter.

“She gets to come to the game,” Ackah said. “She gets to see her dad out there.

“I’ll come home and she’ll be like, ‘Daddy, you make me laugh,’ and that’s the ultimate.”

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com