Las Vegas Lights FC return home for fourth match of season

■ Who: Lights FC (0-2-1) vs. Real Monarchs SLC (1-0-2)
■ What: USL regular-season match
■ When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
■ Where: Cashman Field.
■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)
■ Tickets: Starting at $15 each at LightsFC.com/Tix.
■ Promotion: Lights FC players will wear a special commemorative jersey designed with Vegas Golden Knights colors.
■ Lights FC outlook: The winless Lights have lost two consecutive matches and are tied for the worst record in the USL Western Conference after three matches. … This is the team’s second home match. … Gabe Robinson and Javan Torre have scored their only goals this season. …. The Lights lead the league with a 52 shots taken in the first three matches. … Both of their goals scored have come off of set pieces.
■ Real Monarchs SLC outlook: They are the minor-league affiliate of Real Salt Lake. … Real has not allowed a goal in their last two matches. They had a scoreless draw against El Paso and a victory 5-0 victory over LA Galaxy 2. … Real is led by new head coach Martín Vasquez. … They are tied for the best defense in the league after allowing one goal in three matches. … They have a shutout streak of 189 minutes, led by goaltender David Ochoa. The 18 year-old has been named to the USL Team of the Week twice this season.
Las Vegas Review-Journal