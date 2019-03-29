Las Vegas Lights FC return home for fourth match of season

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer at the start of a United Soccer League match against the Austin Bold FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) catches the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

■ Who: Lights FC (0-2-1) vs. Real Monarchs SLC (1-0-2)

■ What: USL regular-season match

■ When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Cashman Field.

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

■ Tickets: Starting at $15 each at LightsFC.com/Tix.

■ Promotion: Lights FC players will wear a special commemorative jersey designed with Vegas Golden Knights colors.

■ Lights FC outlook: The winless Lights have lost two consecutive matches and are tied for the worst record in the USL Western Conference after three matches. … This is the team’s second home match. … Gabe Robinson and Javan Torre have scored their only goals this season. …. The Lights lead the league with a 52 shots taken in the first three matches. … Both of their goals scored have come off of set pieces.

■ Real Monarchs SLC outlook: They are the minor-league affiliate of Real Salt Lake. … Real has not allowed a goal in their last two matches. They had a scoreless draw against El Paso and a victory 5-0 victory over LA Galaxy 2. … Real is led by new head coach Martín Vasquez. … They are tied for the best defense in the league after allowing one goal in three matches. … They have a shutout streak of 189 minutes, led by goaltender David Ochoa. The 18 year-old has been named to the USL Team of the Week twice this season.

