Las Vegas Lights host conference leader New Mexico United

Los Angeles FC's Dejan Jakovic, back, leaps to kick the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps' Brek Shea during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, April 13, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Lights FC will be without its top scorer when it faces New Mexico United, the United Soccer League Western Conference leader, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

The Lights (4-6-4) are missing Irvin Raul Parra, who has a team-leading eight goals, along with strong forward Sammy Ochoa. Parra is serving a suspension, and Ochoa has an excused absence.

Major League Soccer veteran Jose Villareal and Columbia native Santiago Echavarria are expected to shoulder the scoring burden. Canadian National Team member Dejan Jakovic, who is on loan from Los Angeles FC, will be added to help protect the back line for the Lights.

New Mexico United (6-2-7) is coming off a 2-2 upset win, 4-2 on penalty kicks, Wednesday over the Colorado Rapids of the MLS in the U.S. Open Cup. Its coach, Troy Lesesne, was recently voted the USL Coach of the Month for a perfect record in May.

United boasts league-leading goal scorer Kevaughn Frater (10 goals) and Santi Moar (nine goals). Goalkeeper Cody Mizell leads the conference in saves with 46.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com