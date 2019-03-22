Las Vegas Lights play third match at Portland Timbers 2

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) catches the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

United States' Javan Torre during the Under-20 World Cup Group A soccer match between France and the U.S. in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, June 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

■ Who: Lights FC (0-1-1) at Portland Timbers 2 (1-0-1)

■ What: USL regular-season match

■ When: 7 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Merlo Field, Park, Portland, Oregon.

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

■ Lights FC outlook: The Lights are not only attempting to win their first match, they also are trying find their offense. They are coming off a 2-1 loss at OKC Energy FC in Oklahoma City. … After two matches the Lights have scored one goal, a score by Javan Torre in the loss to OKC last Saturday. … The lost despite owning the ball 55 percent of the match and outshooting OKC 15-8.

■ Timbers 2 outlook: Their offense has been much more productive in two matches, scoring four goals. … They are coming off a 3-1 victory over San Antonio FC last Saturday. … Modou Jadama and Todd Wharton have scored two goals each this season.