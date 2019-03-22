MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Lights FC/Soccer

Las Vegas Lights play third match at Portland Timbers 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2019 - 1:05 pm
 

Who: Lights FC (0-1-1) at Portland Timbers 2 (1-0-1)

What: USL regular-season match

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Merlo Field, Park, Portland, Oregon.

TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

Lights FC outlook: The Lights are not only attempting to win their first match, they also are trying find their offense. They are coming off a 2-1 loss at OKC Energy FC in Oklahoma City. … After two matches the Lights have scored one goal, a score by Javan Torre in the loss to OKC last Saturday. … The lost despite owning the ball 55 percent of the match and outshooting OKC 15-8.

Timbers 2 outlook: Their offense has been much more productive in two matches, scoring four goals. … They are coming off a 3-1 victory over San Antonio FC last Saturday. … Modou Jadama and Todd Wharton have scored two goals each this season.

 

TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing