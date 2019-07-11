Las Vegas mayor, MLS make Leagues Cup announcement

MLS commissioner Don Garber joined Liga MX executive president Emrique Bonilla and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman for a press conference at the Bellagio on Thursday.

In this April 16, 2014, file photo, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, announcing the city will be getting an MLS expansion team. (David Goldman, File/AP)

MLS commissioner Don Garber joined Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman for a press conference at the Bellagio on Thursday.

An announcement about the Leagues Cup, a new annual competition between MLS teams and temas from Liga MX, was expected. Quarterfinal matches for the Leagues cup are scheduled for July 23 and 24.