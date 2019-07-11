103°F
Las Vegas mayor, MLS make Leagues Cup announcement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2019 - 11:38 am
 

MLS commissioner Don Garber joined Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman for a press conference at the Bellagio on Thursday.

An announcement about the Leagues Cup, a new annual competition between MLS teams and temas from Liga MX, was expected. Quarterfinal matches for the Leagues cup are scheduled for July 23 and 24.

