Las Vegas mayor, MLS make Leagues Cup announcement
MLS commissioner Don Garber joined Liga MX executive president Emrique Bonilla and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman for a press conference at the Bellagio on Thursday.
MLS commissioner Don Garber joined Liga MX executive president Enrique Bonilla and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman for a press conference at the Bellagio on Thursday.
An announcement about the Leagues Cup, a new annual competition between MLS teams and temas from Liga MX, was expected. Quarterfinal matches for the Leagues cup are scheduled for July 23 and 24.