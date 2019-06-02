79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC/Soccer

Lights blanked at Reno, remain winless on road

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2019 - 11:10 pm
 

Corey Hertzog and Brian Brown each had a goal and an assist to lead host Reno 1868 FC past Lights FC 4-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Former Lights midfielder Raul Mendiola scored to put Reno (5-2-5) up 3-0 in the 79th minute. Matt Bersano had six saves for Reno, which held a 22-14 edge in shots, including a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal.

The Lights (4-6-3) fell to 0-6-1 on the road and have not scored in three straight road matches.

Hertzog redirected a header from Brian Brown past goalkeeper Thomas Olsen to open the scoring in the 41st minute.

Those two reversed roles in the second half when Brown put Reno up 2-0 in the 47th minute. Duke Lacroix capped the scoring in the 85th minute.

The Lights are 0-2-2 against Reno dating to last season. They return to Cashman Field on June 8, when they will host Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(From right) Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) grabs a shot on goal over Tulsa Ro ...
Thomas Olsen settles in as Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

The Bishop Gorman High School graduate is expected to be in goal Saturday when the Lights visit Reno 1868 FC for a USL match that doubles as the Nevada State Cup.

(Getty Images)
Las Vegas Lights ousted from US Open Cup by amateur team
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Las Vegas native Blake Frischknecht scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute to lead Orange County FC past Lights FC 5-3 in a U.S. Open Cup third-round match Wednesday at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Eric Wynalda is shown at Cashman Field at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. ...
Las Vegas Lights play to 0-0 tie against Tulsa
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Las Vegas goalkeeper Thomas Olsen had one save on seven total shots Saturday night as a crowd of 6,123 watched the United Soccer League match at Cashman Field.