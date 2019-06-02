Lights blanked at Reno, remain winless on road

Corey Hertzog and Brian Brown each had a goal and an assist to lead host Reno 1868 FC past Lights FC 4-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Former Lights midfielder Raul Mendiola scored to put Reno (5-2-5) up 3-0 in the 79th minute. Matt Bersano had six saves for Reno, which held a 22-14 edge in shots, including a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal.

The Lights (4-6-3) fell to 0-6-1 on the road and have not scored in three straight road matches.

Hertzog redirected a header from Brian Brown past goalkeeper Thomas Olsen to open the scoring in the 41st minute.

Those two reversed roles in the second half when Brown put Reno up 2-0 in the 47th minute. Duke Lacroix capped the scoring in the 85th minute.

The Lights are 0-2-2 against Reno dating to last season. They return to Cashman Field on June 8, when they will host Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m.

