Lights FC acquires James Murphy on loan from MLS team

The 20-year-old is the eighth new player the Lights have added since May 22 and will be eligible to play immediately for the club.

Midfielder James Murphy joins Lights FC on loan from MLS club LAFC. Photo courtesy of LAFC.

The Lights FC reached into Major League Soccer for a new player Friday.

The Lights acquired midfielder James Murphy on loan from LAFC, the eighth new player the team has added since May 22. The 20-year-old will be eligible to play immediately for his new club.

“James Murphy is a talented offensive player with a good background,” Lights coach Isidro Sanchez said in a statement. “He can help us, and he has a big opportunity in Las Vegas to demonstrate what he can do at the professional level.”

Murphy has yet to appear in a regular-season game with LAFC. The Scotch Plains, New Jersey native signed his first professional contract in June 2016 with the British club Sheffield Wednesday, and scored two goals in 19 matches with its U-23 side during the 2017-18 season.

He also played for the U.S. U-20 national team in 2015.

He is the second loanee the Lights have acquired from a MLS team in the past 11 days, after getting defender Nico Samayoa from the New England Revolution.

