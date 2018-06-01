Lights FC adds two midfielders to roster

Major League Soccer veterans Raul Mendiola and Zach Mathers are expected to dress when the Lights host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Seattle Sounders' Zach Mathers, right, leaps toward the ball during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Club Necaxa on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Joel Huiqui (4) connects with the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Nicola´s Mezquida (11) looks on during their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Brad Davis, right, kicks the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy forward Raul Mendiola (40) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Lights FC signed midfielders Raul Mendiola and Zach Mathers, the team announced Thursday.

The two Major League Soccer veterans are expected to dress when the Lights host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field, adding needed depth to an injured squad. The club has added five players since May 21, though forward Daniel Guzman Jr. and defender Rodrigo Inigo will be ineligible to play until the international transfer window reopens July 10.

“In this moment, the team needs experience in the field,” technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola said in a statement. “The next six games, to arrive to July 10, are very, very important. That’s 18 points the team needs, and these two guys make the team stronger.”

Mendiola, 24, has 13 career appearances with the LA Galaxy and also 39 with Galaxy II in the United Soccer League. The Cuidad Juarez, Mexico native has six career USL goals.

“Whatever I have to do, I’ll do,” Mendiola said in a statement. “(Sola) has a lot of experience, so I’m looking forward to learning from him.”

Mathers, 24, is a former second-round draft pick of Seattle Sounders FC and spent most of the last two seasons with Seattle Sounders 2 in the USL. The Keller, Texas, native scored 11 goals in 24 appearances with the Sounders 2 last season.

“I’m excited to just be taking advantage of every opportunity I have here,” Mathers said in a statement. “It’s new, it’s exciting, the fans are really into it. It’s a great place to be right now.”

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.