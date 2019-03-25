Lights FC allow outrageous goal in loss at Portland

(Getty Images)

If you have to lose, may as well do it in style.

Las Vegas Lights FC were defeated 3-1 by Portland Timbers 2 in a United Soccer League game on Saturday night during which the local side allowed the leader in the clubhouse for goal of the year in the USL — an outrageous bicycle kick by Portland’s Dairon Asprilla in the 74th minute.

After receiving a short pass with his chest, Asprilla knocked the ball in the side of the net with a spectacular maneuver from just inside the 18-yard box.

A logo on the front of Asprilla’s jersey said: “Stand Together.” Which is just what the crowd did after his stunning goal.

As Portland Timbers 2 posted on its Twitter account: “It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. Take a bow @daironasprilla.”

To which Las Vegas coach Eric Wynalda responded: “Great goal — #respect.”

Lights FC, 0-2-1, will host Real Monarchs SLC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

