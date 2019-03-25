Lights FC allow outrageous goal in loss at Portland

If you have to lose, may as well do it in style.
Las Vegas Lights FC were defeated 3-1 by Portland Timbers 2 in a United Soccer League game on Saturday night during which the local side allowed the leader in the clubhouse for goal of the year in the USL — an outrageous bicycle kick by Portland’s Dairon Asprilla in the 74th minute.
It doesn't get much sweeter than this. 🚲 Take a bow, @daironasprilla. #t2fc #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/rhUvD8eJnv
— Portland Timbers 2 (@TimbersFC2) March 24, 2019
After receiving a short pass with his chest, Asprilla knocked the ball in the side of the net with a spectacular maneuver from just inside the 18-yard box.
A logo on the front of Asprilla’s jersey said: “Stand Together.” Which is just what the crowd did after his stunning goal.
As Portland Timbers 2 posted on its Twitter account: “It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. Take a bow @daironasprilla.”
To which Las Vegas coach Eric Wynalda responded: “Great goal — #respect.”
Lights FC, 0-2-1, will host Real Monarchs SLC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.
Great goal – #respect https://t.co/ApXonU3xdP
— Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) March 24, 2019
Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.