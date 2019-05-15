70°F
Lights FC blank Cal FC in US Open Cup play

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 10:48 pm
 

Sammy Ochoa and Victor Rojas scored goals, propelling the Lights FC to 2-0 victory over Cal FC on Tuesday night at Cashman Field in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Ochoa’s header in the 13th minute came off a perfect setup by Edwin Rivas. Rojas found the back of the net in the 50th minute, sealing the win for Lights coach Eric Wynalda over his former team.

Goalkeeper Angel Alvarez had two saves for the shutout.

The Lights continue the single-elimination tournament May 29 at Cashman Field against either Orange County FC or Orange County SC.

