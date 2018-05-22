Lights FC cut Las Vegas native Guzman, 2 others, and add 3

The team added forward Daniel Guzman Jr., midfielder Eric Avila and defender Roberto Inigo while getting rid of forward Anuar Kanan, midfielder Adolfo Guzman and defender Jorge Guillen-Torres on Monday.

The Las Vegas Lights on Monday released midfielder Adolfo Guzman, who was born and raised in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Lights)

The Lights FC added three players and also cut three in the midst of an 0-3-3 streak in United Soccer League play.

Avila is eligible to play immediately for the Lights, while Guzman Jr. and Inigo will have to wait until the international transfer window reopens on July 10.

Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola hinted at the moves last week after saying he had gotten a handle on the level of play in the USL.

