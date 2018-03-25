Lights FC draw 1-1 with Reno 1868 FC in home opener

The Lights weren’t able to take advantage of a late man advantage and drew with their rivals in front of 9,019 fans at Cashman Field on Saturday.

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Marcelo Alatorre (16) kicks a pass against Reno 1868 FC during the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Adrian Pineda, 4, gets his face painted before the United Soccer League season home opener game for the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lorenzo De La Cruz, 13, with his homemade mask during the United Soccer League season home opener game for the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Margarita Nandy, left, with her husband Cesar Jimenez, during the United Soccer League season home opener game for the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Melissa Zigrosser, center, with Cash the Soccer Rocker, is photographed by her boyfriend Apolo Escobedo during the United Soccer League season home opener game for the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC fans march to Cashman Field during the United Soccer League season home opener game against Reno 1868 FC in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker makes his entrance to the field for the United Soccer League game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Miss Nevada Andrea Martinez signs the national anthem during the United Soccer League season home opener for the Las Vegas Lights FC against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Miguel Angel Gardun~o (33) goes up for the ball against Reno 1868 FC’s Brian Brown (99) during the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A fan watches the United Soccer League game between Las Vegas Lights FC and Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Reno 1868 FC’s Danny Musovski (12) goes for the ball against Las Vegas Lights FC’s Miguel Angel Gardun~o (33) in the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman with Las Vegas Lights FC mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker during the United Soccer League home opener game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC starting lineup before their United Soccer League season home opener game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Reno 1868 FC’s Jordan Murrell (4) clears the ball against Las Vegas Lights FC’s Matt Thomas (21) during the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Alex Mendoza (14) celebrates his goal against Reno 1868 FC in the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Alex Mendoza (14), right, celebrates his goal with Marco Cesar Jaime Jr. (6) during the first half of the United Soccer League season home opener game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a goal by the Las Vegas Lights FC against Reno 1868 FC during the first half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Marco Cesar Jaime Jr. (6), left, and Reno 1868 FC’s Guy Abend (8) go for the ball during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Carlos Alvarez (7) goes for the ball against Reno 1868 FC’s Mark Gonzalez (9) during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Marco Cesar Jaime Jr. (6) goes for the ball against Reno 1868 FC during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Carlos Alvarez (7) goes for the ball against Reno 1868 FC’s Guy Abend (8) during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer for their team against Reno 1868 FC during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Zak Drake (2) makes a pass under pressure from Reno 1868 FC’s Mark Gonzalez (9) during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The announced crowd of 9,019 fans at Cashman Field held their collective breath in stoppage time as Lights FC forward Juan Carlos Garcia sent a header towards net.

Reno 1868 FC goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, trying to preserve a 1-1 draw for his team, fell back and reached both his hands in the air. His right glove managed to catch just enough of the ball to bump it skyward over the net and send both teams home with one point in the Lights’ home opener on Saturday.

“I felt like we were putting a lot of pressure on them at the end and you have to give them credit as well,” Lights midfielder Alex Mendoza said. “They worked hard, they did a good job to keep us away from their goal.”

The match was the first of three meetings this season between the two Nevada rivals in a series named the Silver State Cup. The Lights (1-0-1) will likely regret not winning their only home match of the series, especially because they played a man up starting in the 73rd minute due to Reno forward Danny Musovski’s ejection for two yellow cards.

Lights technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola regretted that his team couldn’t further press its advantage after Musovski’s dismissal because he had already used all three substitutions, including two for injury replacements.

“Two injury changes, it’s a garbage change, you know?” Sola said. “(You don’t) prepare for this.”

Mendoza was the Lights first substitute, entering the match for an injured Daigo Kobayashi in the 12th minute. He scored his second goal of the season 15 minutes later, stepping into the middle of the box to fire home a deflection off a corner kick.

The Lights’ 1-0 lead lasted less than a minute and a half though as Musovski hammered home a rebound to equalize in the 28th minute. It was the first career goal for the Henderson native and ex-UNLV star, who was also making his first professional start in front of his hometown crowd.

His night ended poorly with his late ejection, which allowed the Lights to put a lot of pressure on Reno (0-1-1) late. Marcinkowski held firm until the final whistle though to give his team its first point of the season.

Despite a missed opportunity to pick up two more points, Sola said after the game he was proud of the team’s performance. Compared to the team’s season-opening 3-2 win against Fresno FC, the Lights had more possession and made fewer mistakes.

“One step forward,” Sola said. “One step forward for me because we had more time with the ball and (gave) good passes.”

