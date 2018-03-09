Lights FC ends preseason with draw at Orange County

Forward Anuar Kanan scored an equalizer in the 77th minute to help the Lights earn their first and only result of the preseason.

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Marcelo Alatorre (16) takes a photo with fans after the exhibition soccer game against D.C. United at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The Lights FC lost 4-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC looked a lot better playing someone its own size.

The Lights earned a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC in their fourth and final preseason game on Friday in Irvine, California, in their first match against a fellow United Soccer League club. The team was outscored 9-4 in its first three matches against Major League Soccer clubs.

Coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola shook up his lineup a little for the Lights’ first road trip, starting midfielders Freddy Adu and Daigo Kobayashi in place of Julian Portugal and Alex Mendoza. He also started Ricardo Ferrino at goalkeeper over Rancho graduate Angel Alvarez, but the team still conceded the first goal in the 17th minute.

The Lights have given up the first goal in all four preseason games.

Forward Anuar Kanan came off the bench to score equalizer in the 77th minute. Despite bringing plenty of offensive pressure in the second half, the Lights were unable to earn their first lead of the preseason and settled for a draw.

It was the first exposure to a club from its league gives the team something to build on before its March 17 regular-season opener at Fresno FC.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.