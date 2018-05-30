Lights FC hopes to move past humiliating loss to LA Galaxy II

The Lights lost to LA Galaxy II 7-2 on May 26, tying USL-highs this season for goals allowed and margin of defeat in a single game.

Lights FC defender Joel Huiqui has appeared in 380 club games as a professional soccer play. He still managed to achieve a first last Saturday.

Huiqui was part of a side that conceded seven goals in a match for the first time in his career, as he took part in the Lights’ 7-2 drubbing at the hands of LA Galaxy II on May 26 in Carson, California. Huiqui and the rest of the team certainly hope that mishap constitutes rock bottom, because major changes don’t appear to be on the horizon.

“It was the first time and I really hope it’s the last time,” Huiqui said. “That setback, that’s going to make us realize where we are and make us work to where we want to go to.”

The Lights’ seven goals allowed and five-goal margin of defeat both tied league-highs this season, and the result also pushed the team into a tie for the fourth-worst goal differential in the USL (-8). The loss largely hinged on the Lights’ inability to slow down Galaxy II forward Ethan Zubak, who earned USL player of the week honors after recording the league’s first four-goal game of the season.

It also didn’t help that goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino had what was likely his worst game of the season, recording one save during the onslaught.

“On the defense … we weren’t the up to the standard of the team,” Huiqui said.

Despite the loss the Lights didn’t make any changes to their starting group at Tuesday’s practice. The team is in a sort of holding pattern with potential reinforcements, as new signees Daniel Guzman Jr. and Rodrigo Inigo can’t play until the international transfer window reopens on July 10.

The club also brought in six trialists this week, but technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola said five of the six would be in the same boat as Guzman Jr. and Inigo if signed.

“This league is very, very strong. And the fans are very demanding,” Sola said. “They want the team to win. Please, give me time. Fans give me time.”

Stat change breaks slump

Forward Samuel Ochoa finally earned his first USL assist with the Lights, just not in the way he probably expected.

Ochoa was credited with an assist on his team’s first goal against the Galaxy II, after he accidentally touched midfielder Matt Thomas’ pass to midfielder Daigo Kobayashi. No one was given an assist initially after Kobayashi scored, but after a USL review early this week it was given to Ochoa.

Status updates

— Forward Juan Carlos Garcia (lower body), midfielder Alex Mendoza (knee) and defender Miguel Garduno (lower body) did not participate in the Tuesday practice.

— Defender Zak Drake and midfielder Sebastian Hernandez jogged off to the side at the training session and did not participate in drills, but Drake said he’s not injured.

