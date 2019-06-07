Lights FC loaned MLS vet, Canadian National player Dejan Jakovic

Lights FC added Canadian National Team member and MLS veteran Dejan Jakovic in a loan from LAFC, the team announced Friday.

Los Angeles FC's Dejan Jakovic, back, leaps to kick the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps' Brek Shea during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, April 13, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jamaica's Darren Mattocks (10) dribbles past Canada's Dejan Jackovic during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Jakovic is eligible to play when the Lights host Orange County SC at Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jakovic, a defender who attended the University of Alabama-Birmingham, played in 2008 for the Serbian Superliga, Red Star Belgrade, making three starts and another two in UEFA Cup play. Jackovic joined D.C. United the following year for five seasons and won the U.S. Open Cup in 2013, playing 98 MLS games.

He was then transferred to a Japanese professional league for three years, seeing 40 starts. He returned to America in 2017, playing in 22 matches for the third-tier New York Cosmos. In 2018, he joined LAFC, starting in 13 matches and three U.S. Open Cup matches.

Internationally, Jakovic has played for Canada in the 2009, 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cups, in addition to, five FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com