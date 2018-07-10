Lights FC newcomers ready to finally play

Defender Rodrigo Inigo and forwards Omar Salgado and Daniel Guzman Jr. will be eligible to play for the Lights once the international transfer window opens Tuesday, and are expected to be available for Wednesday’s game with OKC Energy FC.

New England Revolutions' Darrius Barnes, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Omar Salgado try to get a head on the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, May 14, 2011, in Foxborough, Mass. The Revolution won 1-0. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Lights FC forward Omar Salgado described his emotions Sunday night as a mix of anxiety and excitement.

After four weeks of waiting, the former No. 1 pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft will finally be able to play a game for his new team.

Salgado, forward Daniel Guzman Jr. and defender Rodrigo have all been waiting for the international transfer window to open Tuesday, so they can become eligible for Wednesday’s 5 p.m. game at OKC Energy FC. The Lights have too, because the newcomers will provide much needed depth in the season’s second half.

“I’ve been here training for (four) weeks and it’s really helped me to get fit, get ready for this game and hopefully it’ll be a big start,” Salgado said. “All three of us have played in Mexico and in many different countries. I think we’ll bring a different level of experience to the team.”

Coach Isidro Sanchez admitted it’s been hard to watch the three players in training the last few weeks, knowing they could help in games. The trio should contend for minutes, but it’ll also help fill out a lineup that had only three-non goalkeepers available off the bench last match.

“It was important (to get them) because our philosophy is the way we play is the way we train,” coach Isidro Sanchez said. “If we want to be competitive in the weekends, we need to be competitive daily. In order to be competitive daily, we need competitive players.

“Wednesday, it’s going to be the same. Everyone’s going to fight to be one of the 11 starting.”

The team has high hopes for all three, as technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola tweeted of Salgado: “What he wants he can do.”

The 24-year-old is the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-4 but has smooth feet to go with his long frame. He’s barely played the last four years but had a productive USL stint with the Charleston Battery in 2014, recording two goals and an assist in five games.

Guzman Jr., the 26-year-old son of a famous player/coach in Mexico, should also help the attack after scoring 10 goals in 30 games last season with the Guatemalan club Suchitepequez. Sanchez had particular praise for his practice habits, which helped push incumbent forward Samuel Ochoa.

“It’s a healthy competition between us,” Ochoa said. “It’s not ‘Ah, I’m trying to beat this guy.’ Plus, if one of the forwards is doing good and another of the forwards is doing good, it’s good for the team.”

Inigo, 32, has been waiting even longer than the other two to make his Lights debut after training with the team in the preseason. An injury kept the Liga MX veteran, who’s played for Sola and Sanchez before, from sticking around but he’s back and healthy.

Now the Lights just have to hope he, Salgado and Guzman Jr. were worth the wait.

“I’m excited,” Inigo said. “I’m so happy.”

Samayoa gets recognized

Lights defender Nico Samayoa was named to the USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday. The 22-year-old had an assist and a game-high four tackles in his first start of the season July 7, a 1-0 win over Saint Louis FC.

