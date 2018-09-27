Lights FC no match for West-leading Orange County

Despite the efforts of the Lights FC, the strength of Orange County SC was dominant. Orange County SC defeated the Lights 5-3 on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Samuel Ochoa (9) goes up for a header against Orange County SC defender Walker Hume (26) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Eric Avila (12) goes up for a header with Orange County SC forward Darwin Jones (13) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Juan Carlos García (17) fights for a ball with Orange County SC midfielder Aodhan Quinn (14 ) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Ricardo Ferriño (1) makes a save in the first half during Vegas' game with Orange County SC on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Samuel Ochoa (9) goes up for a header against Orange County SC defender Walker Hume (26) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Raul Mendiola (40) fights for a ball with Orange County SC defender Joseph Amico (3) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Ricardo Ferriño (1) makes a save over Orange County SC midfielder Mats Bjurman (24) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Orange County SC forward Darwin Jones (13) sprints past Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Eric Avila (12) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Eric Avila (12) pushes the ball up field past Orange County SC forward Thomas Enevoldsen (7) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Julian Portugal (26) clears the ball past Orange County SC midfielder Christian Duke (20) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Heading into the game, the Lights knew what they were up against as Orange County remains at the top ofthe Western Conference.

“This team is in first place, and the favorite to win the championship,” Lights FC head coach Isidro Sanchez said.

Orange County did not take much time off the clock. Ricardo Ferrino made a save but it was not enough as Aodhan Quinn put the first score on the board off the rebound at the 7:14 minute.

The Lights FC Omar Salgado came close to tying the game at the 18 minute but was unsuccessful.

Midfielder Raul Mendiola had the chance to even the score at 29:30 but failed as the ball hit missed the net.

Forward Thomas Enevoldsen adds another point to the scoreboard for Orange County but Lights FC hung around as Forward Juan Carlos Garcia scored at the 35 minute, making the score 2-1.

The energy at the field was revived when Lights FC Defender Miguel Garduno goal tied the game 2-2 just before halftime.

After halftime, Lights picked up where they left off and came out swinging as Forward Sammy Ochoa followed through with the assist from Mendiola, putting the team up 3-2.

Though the Lights continued to score, Orange County always had an answer. At the 54 minute, they evened the score 3-3.

Late in the game, Enevoldsen put the last point on the board, also making it his second goal of the night and making the final score.

“There’s a difference if the other team [Orange County] scores or you concede,” Sanchez said. “Today, I’m totally sure we concede the 5 goals.”

The three yellow cards issued to Ocohoa, Garduno, and Defender Christian Torres hurt the Lights as the game was nearing the end.

With a quick turnaround, the team will play against OKC Energy at home on Saturday. But, there will be room for other players to display how they can be a factor for the team.

“It will be a lot of new faces,” Sanchez said. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to show that they want to be here.”

