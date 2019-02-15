Lights FC preview against Colorado Rapids

Las Vegas Lights' Daigo Kobayashi (44) leaps for a kick during a game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights FC Preview

Who: Lights FC vs. Colorado Rapids.

What: USL/MLS spring training match.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Cashman Field.

TV: None. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM).

Tickets: Starting at $15 each.

Promotion: For President’s Day, free ticket for fans who share their last name with any U.S. president.

Lights FC outlook: This is the exhibition finale for the Lights, who open their 2019 USL season March 9 vs. the Austin Bold FC. The Lights won their previous preason match, winning a 5-1 match over Toronto FC, the 2017 MLS Cup champions. This is the fifth different MLS team to visit Cashman Field since last February. It was the Light’s first victory over an MLS team. … The Lights FC have won four other preseason matches against USL teams that were not open to the public. … Their roster includes 17 players new to the team this season.

Rapids outlook: It’s unclear who they will start in goal, but their roster features one of the best goaltenders in U.S. Men’s National Team history, Tim Howard, who said he will retire at the end of the season. … This is the fourth of six exhibitions (1-2). They lost 2-0 to Toronto FC earlier this week in a scrimmage at Chula Vista, California. … Lights players Thomas Olsen and Javan Torre will be facing the Colorado team that drafted them in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Contact Bill Bradley at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.