Lights FC/Soccer

Lights FC-Reno 1868 FC announce finalists for rivalry name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2018 - 3:13 pm
 

The Lights FC and Reno 1868 FC are making fans wait a little longer before announcing the name of their rivalry series.

After a week of voting, the two teams will allow fans to vote on four finalists for the series name and trophy concept at nevadasoccervote.com until midnight Sunday. The four finalists are Battle Born Cup, Copa Nevada, Casino Classico and Silver State Cup.

The four trophy concept finalists are a traditional soccer cup, a big horn sheep skull, a large oversized poker chip and a roulette wheel.

The winners will be announced ahead of the Lights home opener against Reno on March 24 at Cashman Field. The two teams square off two more times during the season in Reno on Aug. 28 and Sept. 22.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

