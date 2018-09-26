Lights FC takes on Orange County at Cashman Field

Isidro Sanchez has taken over control of the Lights, whose winless streak is now eight games.

Las Vegas Lights FC assistant coach Isidro Sánchez during a team practice at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Game day

Who: Lights FC vs. Orange County SC

What: United Soccer League match

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Cashman Field

TV: MyLVTV; streaming at ESPN Plus

Tickets: Start at $15 at LightsFC.com/September.

About the Lights: This is the first home match since Jose Luis Sanchez Sola resigned as technical director last week. The Lights (7-15-7) have played one match on the road since, getting a 3-3 draw Saturday at Reno 1868 FC. Sola’s son and coach, Isidro Sanchez, has taken over control of the team, which extended its winless streak to eight games Saturday. Raul Mendiola leads the team with nine goals in 18 appearances.

About Orange County: Three games remain on the schedule for Orange County (18-7-6), which is in first place in the Western Conference by one point over the Phoenix Rising FC. OC has won three matches in a row, including a 5-2 victory over third-place Real Monarchs SLC last Wednesday. OC is led by Thomas Enevoldsen, who has 17 goals in 31 matches — tied for second among USL leaders.

The promotion: It’s Industry Night; all service industry employees over 21 receive a free beer at the Zappos Tailgate Party.

Bill Bradley Review-Journal

