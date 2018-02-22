Lights FC trim roster before final preseason game

Forward Gerardo Lugo, a Mexican national team veteran, is no longer with the Lights after starting their first two exhibition games.

The Lights FC began trimming its roster ahead of its final preseason game, with one of its starters leaving the team.

Forward/attacking midfielder Gerardo Lugo, who started the Lights’ first two exhibitions, is one of seven players no longer on the team’s preseason roster as of Thursday’s practice. Lugo, 33, has played four games with the Mexican national team and was with Liga MX’s Queretaro FC last season.

His spot in the starting lineup is likely to be filled by striker Juan Jose Calderon, who relieved Lugo in the 59th minute of Saturday’s exhibition game and proceeded to score two goals off a free and penalty kick.

Calderon, 27, started the Lights’ first preseason game, but was pushed down the lineup when the team added forward Samuel Ochoa.

“(Calderon’s) specialty is kicking the ball,” Lights assistant Isidro Sanchez said.

The Lights were down to 24 players as of Thursday’s practice, close to the total the team will carry during the regular season. Along with Lugo, forward Andres Muniz, midfielders Oscar Hernandez, Cristian Gonzalez and Bryan de la Fuente, defender Marco Cesar Jaime Jr. and goalkeeper Christian Herrera are no longer with the team.

Jaime Jr. was born in Las Vegas, but moved with his family to Mexico when he was 6.

The Lights play Major League Soccer’s D.C. United at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field to conclude their preseason schedule.

