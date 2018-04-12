Lights FC turn to Freddy Adu for offensive spark

The former American soccer prodigy will start for the Lights in their game against the Sacramento Republic FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola believes his team needs an offensive spark coming out of the bye week.

That means it’s time for Freddy Adu.

The former American soccer prodigy will make his debut at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field against Sacramento Republic FC as part of the Lights’ starting 11 and look to ignite the club’s attack.

“We need more offensive plays,” Sola said. “And now I think that this is the hour for Freddy. … It’s a good moment for Freddy to start. The offensive performance, I think that (he has) many qualities to (help it).”

Adu, who has been with the Lights since Jan. 23, had perhaps his best week of training this week and looks to be playing with more confidence and less weight than when he first arrived. That was enough to convince Sola to put him in the lineup and see if he can help a team that’s currently last in the United Soccer League in passing accuracy.

“This is the moment. Wait four months? I can’t,” Sola said. “Today is the opportunity to start Freddy and Freddy by halftime I think he needs six (good) offensive plays.”

It remains to be seen what kind of formation Sola will deploy against Sacramento, but on Tuesday in practice Adu was playing up top at forward with Samuel Ochoa. He could also slide back into the midfield, as Sola said last week he’s still searching for the right person to play at left midfielder.

Adu, 28, made a name for himself as an attacking midfielder when he scored 16 goals in 15 appearances for the U.S. U17 team in 2002-03. That caught the attention of Major League Soccer, and he was drafted No. 1 overall by D.C. United in 2004 at the age of 14.

He never lived up to immense hype and ultimately became a journeyman before joining the Lights. Now, Sola is giving him the chance to revitalize his career.

“Maybe don’t have the good explosive moves but the qualities he’s born with (are still good),” Sola said. “The team needs more offensive players.”

