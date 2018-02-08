Lights FC unveil home jerseys for United Soccer League season

The United Soccer League club revealed its home jerseys at Zappos’ Downtown campus on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola makes an appearance during a jersey reveal for the Las at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Players show off the new Las Vegas Lights FC jersey at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Joel Huiqui makes an appearance along with other players during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The jersey for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team shown at a jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer players show off their new jerseys, including the pink goaltender jerseys, at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Isaac Diaz comes out wearing his new jersey during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer players show off their new jerseys at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Joel Huiqui has his photo taken with a fan during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer player Juan Carlos Garcia makes an appearance wearing his new jersey at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team shows off their new jerseys during a jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer players show off their new jerseys during a jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team owner Brett Lashbrook speaks during jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team owner Brett Lashbrook and Mayor Carolyn Goodman greet each other during jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team owner Brett Lashbrook, right, introduces Findlay Toyota general manager John Barr during a jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Findlay Toyota general manager John Barr speaks during a jersey for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team owner Brett Lashbrook, right, shakes hands with Loren Becker, Zappos Experience and Community Team Manager, during a jersey reveal event at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Fans snap pictures from the audience during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Young fans sit close to the stage during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A fan cheers during a jersey reveal for the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team at the Zappos Downtown campus on Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Lights FC are going to be bright in their inaugural season.

The United Soccer League club unveiled its home jerseys Wednesday at sponsor Zappos’ Downtown campus and got a largely positive reception from a crowd that well exceeded the 524-person seating capacity of the Zappos theater.

The jersey features a black background with the Lights logo below the neck and Zappos’ logo across the chest, but there’s also neon blue, yellow and pink throughout.

“It’s very different from other teams,” Lights midfielder Julian Portugal said. “Even pro teams in Spain, England, they have generic jerseys. This is different. I like it.”

The neon accents, designed by Zappos art director Fernando Cabestany, include bright blue and yellow tubing down the chest and hips, pink flares on the sleeves and a bright yellow collar. They were included as a nod to Las Vegas’ history and to add to the ethos of a team that has consistently attempted to stand out.

“It’s flashy, and I think that’s what we want to represent,” Lights defender Zak Drake said. “Las Vegas is a flashy city, so the jersey represents it really well.”

The team also announced that Findlay Toyota will sponsor the club, and the dealership’s logo is featured on the back of the jerseys. The team’s shorts, which were revealed at an event Tuesday, are black and feature the Plaza logo, Lights crest and the logo of BLK, the jersey’s producer.

The most interesting part of the jerseys, however, is underneath. On the inside of the jerseys is an upside down smiling face the team can flip up after scoring.

“I like them,” said Jason Holzrichter, a member of the Lights’ supporters group, the Electric Company. Supporter Elijah Ah-Sha said the jerseys were “Electric Company-approved.”

Odds posted

Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman tweeted that the Lights are a plus 850 underdog in their preseason game against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact on Saturday at Cashman Field. The Impact are a minus 300 favorite, and a draw is listed at plus 400.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.